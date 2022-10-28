Growth of economy returns to U.S. in 3Q

Economic growth in the United States rebounded over the summer, the latest government data shows, but slowing consumer spending and a rapidly weakening housing market mean the report likely will offer little to ease fears of a looming recession.

Gross domestic product rose 0.6% in the third quarter, a 2.6% annual rate of growth, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. It was the first increase after two consecutive quarterly contractions this year and slightly exceeded forecasters' expectations. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 2.4% rise in GDP for the quarter.

Stronger exports and consumer spending, backed by a healthy job market, helped restore growth to the world's biggest economy, according to the agency, at a time when worries about a possible recession are rising.

"For months, doomsayers have been arguing that the U.S. economy is in a recession and Congressional Republicans have been rooting for a downturn," President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday. "We need to make more progress on our top economic challenge: bringing down high prices for American families."

Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, expanded at a 1.4% annual pace in the July-September quarter, down from a 2% rate from April through June. It's broadly expected to continue declining.

"'Borrowed time' is how I would describe the consumer right now," said Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo. "Credit card borrowing is up, saving is down, our costs are rising faster than our paychecks are."

Meanwhile, according to the data Thursday, housing investment plunged at a 26% annual pace, hammered by surging mortgage rates as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises borrowing costs to combat chronic inflation.

The declined marked the sixth straight quarterly drop in residential investment.

The Fed has raised interest rates five times this year and is set to do so again next week and in December. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has warned that the central bank's rate increases will bring "pain" in the form of higher unemployment and possibly a recession.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, just 3.14% a year ago, topped 7% this week for the first time since 2002, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac -- the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. -- reported Thursday. Sales of existing homes have fallen for eight straight months. Construction of new homes is down nearly 8% from a year ago.

Economists noted Thursday that the third-quarter gain in GDP can be traced entirely to the surge in exports, which added 2.7 percentage points to the economy's expansion. Export growth will be difficult to sustain as the global economy weakens and a strong U.S. dollar makes American products pricier in foreign markets.

Thursday's report did offer some encouraging news on inflation. A price index in the GDP data rose at a 4.1% annual rate from July through September, down from 9% in the April-June period -- less than economists had expected and the smallest increase since the final three months of 2020.

The quarter's U.S. economic growth reversed annual declines of 1.6% from January through March and 0.6% from April through June. Consecutive quarters of declining economic output are one informal definition of a recession.

Officially, however, recessions are determined by a group of researchers at the National Bureau of Economic Research, who look at a broader array of indicators, including employment, income and spending.

Most analysts don't believe the economy meets that more formal definition, and the third-quarter numbers -- which slightly exceeded forecasters' expectations -- provided further evidence that a recession had not yet begun.

But most economists have said they believe the economy at least skirted a recession, noting the still-resilient job market and steady spending by consumers.

Most of them have expressed concern, though, that a recession is likely next year as the Fed steadily tightens credit.

Preston Caldwell, head of U.S. economics for the financial services firm Morningstar, noted that the economy's contraction in the first half of the year was caused largely by factors that don't reflect its underlying health and so "very likely did not constitute a genuine economic slowdown."

He pointed, for example, to a drop in business inventories, a cyclical event that tends to reverse itself over time.

Still, the economy retains pockets of strength. One is the vitally important job market. Employers have added an average of 420,000 jobs a month this year, putting 2022 on track to be the second-best year for job creation (behind 2021) in Labor Department records going back to 1940.

The unemployment rate was 3.5% last month, matching a half-century low. Hiring has been decelerating, however. In September, the economy added 263,000 jobs -- solid but the lowest total since April 2021.

International events are also causing further concerns. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted trade and raised prices of energy and food, creating a crisis for poor countries, and the International Monetary Fund, citing Russia's war, this month downgraded its outlook for the world economy in 2023.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press; Ben Casselman of The New York Times; and Reade Pickert and Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News (TNS)