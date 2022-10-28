Hanging out with Pope of Trash — John Waters

"The world is coming to an end!" John Waters announced as he took to the stage this past Saturday night at the Ron Robinson Theater.

He was in town performing his latest one-man show, "False Negative," as part of the 19th annual Six Bridges Book Festival presented by the Central Arkansas Library System. This festival, named after the six bridges that link North Little Rock to Little Rock proper, is an attempt to bring communities together by promoting a diverse and inclusive celebration of reading, literacy, stories, and wordsmithing. The festival hosts panels and workshops and flies in guest speakers. This year, it brought in the Sultan of Sleaze himself -- Waters -- who is currently promoting his new and first narrative book "Liarmouth."

He entered stage right, wearing a gray suit that was a just a tad bit too big, accented with large dark gray strips. He looked like a cross between David Byrne and a piece of roadkill ... or David Byrne as roadkill, with skid marks going vertically and horizontally across his suit. He rushed to the center of the stage with more vitality than any 76-year-old man should have. He had a frantic energy; his hand gestures were all over the place as he preached the doom and gloom that was -- and currently is -- encompassing the world. And part of me, at least for that night, could understand that worldview.

Before the show began, people were lined up outside trying to get there early to ensure they snagged the best seat possible. (I ended up sitting front and center.) The event had been sold out for quite a while. I haven't seen the Ron Robinson Theater this full since the screening of the film "New West" earlier this year. As people marched through the front door, our hands were stamped "TRAMP" in pink ink. I then noticed that everyone, except me, was wearing a mask, though luckily, I was able to borrow one from the theater.

Waters got his start in film in a quaint suburb of Baltimore, making low-budget indie "trash" films like "Mondo Trasho" and "Multiple Maniacs" with his friend and muse, Glenn Milstead, more commonly known as Divine. The film "Pink Flamingos" became a cult midnight movie that made Waters an icon. "Flamingos" is a trashy exploitation picture starring Divine as the matriarch of a family competing to become the filthiest people alive. And filthy they are, as there are scenes involving uncomfortable nudity, people doing unspeakable things with eggs, and an iconic climactic scene involving Divine and a piece of dog excrement. Waters quickly earned the name "the Baron of Bad Taste" as his movies would break any taboo polite society offered.

Taboos were a subject that came up multiple times in his one-man show, as he believes there are none left to break. Sex and sexuality have moved to the forefront of pop culture. On stage, he clamored to his "tramp-stamped" audience, "We're weakening the pervert brand!" But as much time as he spent on taboos, he also spent time riffing on "cancel culture," "wokeism" and "political correctness." He claimed that even though there are no taboos, a director as confrontationally trashy as he wouldn't survive in today's marketplace. And that may be true, though the vulgarity in his movies -- while shocking-- was always self-aware and self-parodic.

When I think of John Waters, I think of him as primarily a filmmaker and a cult gay icon, I don't really think of him as a performer. Though, he has acted plenty in his career from guest starring on "The Simpsons" and his cameos in the "Chipmunk" movies. And honestly, when I bought my ticket in July, I assumed this was going to be an event where he was just going to talk about his new book, since you know, this was part of a book festival. The last thing I was expecting was him storming on stage and performing standup. And his performance was a strong one. The crowd was in stitches at his "jokes." The structure of this show was incredibly unique as there weren't any traditional set-ups, payoffs, or punchlines like you'd find in a standard comedy set. Instead, the audience was treated with an attitude, a personality of debauchery that was kinetically funny. The tramp stampers and myself were in constant laughter as we watched Waters pontificate with a teenage-delinquency on sex, politics, film, cultism, celebrity and society for 90 nonstop minutes, seemingly never taking a breath.

After the show, Waters finally calmed down enough to field questions from the audience. And surprisingly, at least to me, he answered all the questions sincerely, almost as if he was breaking character. He came off as rather humble and seemed glad to have had the chance to perform for us Arkansans. There was one nice moment during the Q&A when an audience member mentioned the late DJ Buddy Deane, who began his career here in Little Rock before moving to Baltimore, where John Waters grew up watching his "American Bandstand"-esque show.

After all the questions were answered, everyone gathered in the lobby to buy an autographed copy of "Liarmouth" and score a selfie with the Pope of Trash. It certainly was a memorable night, and Waters left us with one last insight: "Even though the world might be ending, at least we won't miss anything important."