DEAR READERS: I'm asked every year around this time for hints on what to get a grandmother for the coming holidays, whether she lives in a nursing home, in your home or by herself.

Here are some hints on gifts for Grandma (or Nana, or Grammy):

• Puzzles or supplies for any crafts she enjoys.

• Edible items: Gift baskets of fruit, baked goods, candies or nuts (depending on her preferences).

• Calendars, date books, address books.

• Slippers, nightgowns or pajamas, bathrobes, or a new purse.

• Take her out for lunch or dinner, or go on a drive in a nice area.

• A gift card for three car washes, a gift card to a retailer she loves (either in-store or online), a gift card to the hairdresser, or a gift card for a manicure or pedicure (or both). You can also buy her a free session with a masseuse.

Any of these might be appreciated by a grandmother.

DEAR HELOISE: I hate public restrooms. Far too many are unclean and filled with bacteria. So, I always have sanitizing wipes in my purse to use, then toss in the nearest bin or trash can. When I have one of my granddaughters with me, I'm so glad I have them along, because they like to touch everything. With covid still active, we should all take precautions.

-- Janet V.,

Concord, N.C.

DEAR HELOISE: I love your column and enjoy reading all the new ideas you come up with that make life a little easier.

One thing I would like to address is the need for more foster care for animals during this chilly autumn and in the coming winter months. Too many heartless people dump pets rather than taking the time to find decent homes for them. If any of your readers are in a position to take in a foster animal (or a foster child), I urge them to do so.

There is a great need for kind, loving people to help out animals and children. A simple act of kindness never goes unnoticed or unappreciated.

-- Rhonda L.,

Jonesboro

DEAR HELOISE: I love getting cards at Christmas, but it would be so helpful to me if people would stick an address label on the inside or even on the back of the card. Envelopes can get tossed in the trash by accident, but most people keep cards around for a longer period of time. I like to match up the address labels to addresses in my address book.

So many times, someone in the family will move to a different city or apartment, and this helps me to keep track of all my five children and 24 grandchildren.

-- Louisa A.,

Albuquerque, N.M.

