How Arkansas' 2023 football commitments are faring

PS. NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT

RB ISAIAH AUGUSTAVE;6-2;200;Naples, Fla.;at Bonita Springs

FOR SEASON 75-868 rushing, 9 TDs, 1-10 KR

CB JAYLON BRAXTON;6-0;175;Frisco (Texas) Lone Star;at Frisco

FOR SEASON 31-497 receiving, 5 TDs, 1-1-10 passing, 1 TD, 22 TT, 8 PBU, 3 ints, 6-54 PR

OL LUKE BROWN;6-6;315;Paris (Tenn.) Henry County;at Portland

FOR SEASON 112 pancake blocks

LB CARSON DEAN;6-4;232;Carrollton (Texas) Hebron;vs. Plano West

FOR SEASON 62 TT, 3 QB hits, 3 QB hurries, 15 TFL, 1 SA, 2 ints, 2 blocked kicks

WR DAVION DOZIER;6-4;180;Moody, Ala.;Open date

FOR SEASON 47-1061 receiving, 17 TDs, 1 2-pt conv

TE SHAMAR EASTER;6-5;225;Ashdown;at Mena

FOR SEASON 14-149 receiving, 6-116 rushing, 1 TD, 5 pancake blocks, 7 TT

S CHRISTIAN FORD;6-0;187;McKinney, Texas;Thurs. vs. Guyer

FOR SEASON 13 TT, 1 PBU, missed first six games

DL IAN GEFFRARD;6-6;365;Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy;at Mount Vernon

FOR SEASON 36 TT, 10 TFL, 2 SA, 5 QB hurries, 1 RF

TE JADEN HAMM;6-5;225;Eudora, Kan.;vs. Bishop Miege

FOR SEASON 8-124 receiving, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt conv, 35 TT, 3 TFL, 1 SA, 1 FF, 1 RF for TD, 1 batted ball, 1 blocked kick

S DYLAN HASZ;5-11;180;Bixby, Okla;Thurs. at Moore

FOR SEASON 1-1 rushing, 1-9 receiving, 22 TT, 2 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 int

TE LUKE HASZ;6-4, 221;Bixby, Okla.;Thurs. at Moore

FOR SEASON 19-291 receiving, 5 TDs, 1-17 rushing, 1 TD, 1 2-pt conv

DL KALEB JAMES;6-4;250;Mansfield, Texas;Thurs. vs. Skyline

FOR SEASON 54 TT, 28 QB hurries, 7.5 SA, 15 TFL, 2 RF, 1 batted ball, 1 blocked FG

DB RJ JOHNSON;6-2, 200;Atlanta Eagle's Landing Christian;vs. Towers

FOR SEASON 47 TT, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 RF, 1 int, 26-365 receiving, 4 TDs, 2-4 PR

DL STEPHEN JOHNSON;6-4;320;Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater;vs. Riverdale

FOR SEASON 56 TT, 10 TFL, 2 SA

S TJ METCALF;6-1;188;Pinson (Ala.) Valley;Open date

FOR SEASON 58.5 TT, 2 TFL, 10 PBU, 1 RF, 2 FF, 1 int, 4-91 receiving, 2 TDs

OL PARIS PATTERSON;6-5;340;East St. Louis, Ill.;Sat. vs. Richards

FOR SEASON Helped team average 217 rushing yards per game

DL QUINCY RHODES JR.;6-7;260;North Little Rock;vs. Bryant

FOR SEASON 47 TT, 5 TFL, 9.5 SA, 25 QB hurries, 1 PBU, 1 RF, 6 exceptional plays

LB ALEX SANFORD;6-3;240;Oxford, Miss.;at Grenada

FOR SEASON 82 TT, 7 TFL, 5 QB hurries, 4 SA, 2 RF, 2 FF, 1 PBU

QB MALACHI SINGELTON;6-1;225;Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb;at Cherokee

FOR SEASON 22-43-201 passing, 1 TD, 2 ints, 29-197 rushing, 1 TD

LB BRAD SPENCE;6-3;232;Houston Klein Forest;vs. Klein

FOR SEASON 62 TT, 8 SA, 8 TFL, 11 QB hurries, 1 PBU

OL JOEY SU'A;6-4, 309;Bentonville;at Springdale

FOR SEASON Graded 85%, 38 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

WR MICAH TEASE;6-0, 180;Tulsa Washington;vs. Charles Page

FOR SEASON 24-666 receiving, 7 TDs, 3-15 rushing, 4 TT, 1 TFL

CB DALLAS YOUNG;6-1, 185;Gardendale, Ala.;Thurs. vs. Hueytown

FOR SEASON 56 TT, 2 TFL, 2 SA, 5 PBU

LAST WEEK

ISAIAH AUGUSTAVE (13-144 rushing, 1 TD in 35-17 loss to American Heritage); JAYLON BRAXTON (3-62 receiving, 1 TD, 1-1-10 passing, 1 TD, 2 ints, 3-29 PR in 48-7 victory over Sherman); LUKE BROWN (11 pancake blocks in 41-6 victory over Northeast); CARSON DEAN (DNP in 43-35 loss to Coppell); DAVION DOZIER (5-110 receiving, 2-pt conv in 35-13 victory over Southside); SHAMAR EASTER (1-1-27 passing, 1-0 rushing, 3-38 receiving, 2 TT in 41-12 loss to Arkadelphia); CHRISTIAN FORD (6 TT in 42-10 victory over Rock Hill); IAN GEFFRARD (3 TT, 2 TFL, 1 sack in 14-0 loss to St Francis); JADEN HAMM (1-25 receiving, 1 TD, 3 TT in 35-0 victory over Paola); DYLAN HASZ (4 TT, 2 TFL in 73-6 victory over Westmoore); LUKE HASZ (1-5 receiving in 73-6 victory over Westmoore); KALEB JAMES (9 TT, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry in 31-20 loss to Waxahachie); RJ JOHNSON (8-170 receiving, 3 TDs, 9 TT, 1 FF, 1 RF in 49-20 loss to Callaway); STEPHEN JOHNSON (6 TT in 64-0 victory over North Clayton); TJ METCALF (NA in 45-21 victory over Pell City); PARIS PATTERSON (Helped Flyers rush for 275 yards in 40-10 victory over De Smet Jesuit); QUINCY RHODES JR. (5 TT, 1 sack, 4 QB hurries, 2 exceptional plays in 38-14 victory over Fort Smith Northside); ALEX SANFORD (16 TT, 2 TFL, 2 QB hurries in 47-28 loss to Starkville); MALACHI SINGELTON (DNP in 22-19 victory over Kennesaw Mountain); BRAD SPENCE (8 TT, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU in 20-17 2OT loss to Tomball); JOEY SU'A (Graded 84%, 4 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed in 44-16 victory over Rogers); MICAH TEASE (NA in 30-6 loss to Muskogee); DALLAS YOUNG (7 TT, 1 PBU in 29-28 victory over Mountain Brook)