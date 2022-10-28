I-30 construction brings lane closures next week in Little Rock, North Little Rock

Several Interstate 30 lanes will close due to construction next week in Little Rock and North Little Rock, officials said.

In a news release from the state Department of Transportation, officials told drivers to expect double lane closures, generally limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., weather permitting.

Starting on Monday, all lanes will be closed for 24 hours on the following roads in Little Rock:

— Mahlon Martin Street between President Clinton Avenue and Third Street;

— Ferry Street between Third and Fourth streets;

— The Sixth Street bridge;

— McGowan Street between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane. The on-ramp to I-30 westbound will also be reduced to one lane at McGowan Street.

Additionally, all lanes on President Clinton Avenue between Ferry and Dean Kumpuris streets in Little Rock will close from Monday through Nov. 4.

Detour signs will direct drivers to other routes.

Also on Monday, there will be several daytime lane closures:

— Starting at 6:30 a.m., one lane will close on the I-30 frontage roads between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock.

— There will be a single lane closure on Riverfront Drive, between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., an eastbound lane will close on Broadway Street between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

Overnight on Monday, there will be several full- and partial-closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

— A full closure of the I-630 westbound on-ramp between College Street at 15th Street and the Pedestrian Bridge in Little Rock

— A full closure of the I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock.

— Single and double-lane closures on I-30 lanes between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

— One lane will be closed on I-30 eastbound at the Interstate 630 westbound ramp.

— One lane will be closed at the Broadway Street exit in North Little Rock.

— Single lane closures on the I-30 and I-40 ramps at the north terminal in North Little Rock

— Single lane closures on the I-30 frontage road between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock

— Single lane closures eastbound on Broadway Street between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

Traffic will again be rerouted with detour signs.

There will be further full closures in mid-November.