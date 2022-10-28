This month we celebrated World Teachers' Day. And while we celebrate how teachers transform education and the lives of students they teach on a daily basis, it is important to acknowledge the support we need to serve our students and our communities.

As your 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year and colleague, I have spoken and written extensively about the importance of joy in classrooms and schools. While this may seem superficial, I believe it in my whole heart. I know the value and have seen firsthand the impact on students when educators embrace joy and, most importantly, I know and believe our students are worth the effort.

It is important to note that joy is not the same as happiness, and even when we are struggling, we can still commit to joy. Joy activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes feelings of peace and calm; while happiness activates the sympathetic nervous system, which is associated with excitement, energy, and activity. If joy brings peace and calm, and our students are feeling anything but that right now, then I believe it is more important than ever that our classrooms must be places where joy lives.

We are tired, we are stretched thin, we are overloaded. I feel it too, I see it in your eyes, I am with you. Attacks on educators, our schools, our administrators and school boards feel overwhelming and are distractions from our purpose, our love for students and our commitment to their learning.

Our students are dealing with stress, anxiety, and depression, and we are tasked with supporting them socially and emotionally as well as ensuring they are achieving academically. In a profession that has always been difficult, this can feel like it is too much. I see how hard you are working. I see the efforts to adapt to new expectations, new curriculum, new students and coworkers. I see you wince with every negative social media post and your shoulders slump with every public criticism, but I see so much more.

I see your face light up when a student masters something difficult. I see the pride when a student looks a guest in the eyes to say hello and introduce themselves. I see the hard work, the connections, the community. I see the joy. Negativity does not win here, it cannot defeat your joy.

Parents, community members, and fellow educators, in a time where we face unprecedented teacher shortages, where educators are leaving the profession at alarming rates, we must do something. It is time to speak up, to support those who support your children, and those who support you. It is time to say enough with the constant barrage of negative stories, the passive-aggressive posts, the distrust and the disdain.

Your children will spend almost 40 percent of their waking hours between the ages of 5-18 with a teacher. A teacher who some days chooses your child's needs over their own. A teacher who prepares and practices protecting your child with their own body from severe weather or an intruder. A teacher who is educated, informed, and committed to high standards of excellence in student achievement. A teacher who loses sleep wondering if your child is safe, fed, and happy. A teacher who loves your children.

Educators across America deserve better, and it is time to support them.

Jessica Saum of Sherwood is the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. Prior to beginning her year of service as the teacher of the year, she was a special education teacher at Stagecoach Elementary in Cabot. Jessica is a proud military spouse and is passionate about advocating for the unique needs of military families. She can be contacted at jessica.saum@ade.arkansas.gov.