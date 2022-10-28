• Norma Thornton is suing over a Bullhead City, Ariz., ordinance that regulates food-sharing events in public parks as her attorney argues the city "has criminalized kindness" after she was arrested for feeding homeless people, though the charges against the 78-year-old were eventually dropped.

• Shenna Bellows, Maine's secretary of state, suggests "Get a bumper sticker" to those intent on voicing objectionable or questionable speech as the state begins cleaning up its roadways by removing vulgarities from license plates.

• Haley Barbour, former governor of Mississippi, was airlifted to a medical center in Jackson after wrecking his SUV by swerving to avoid a dog and hitting a culvert on a rural road near Wolf Lake.

• Paul Streater of Florida was convicted of four counts of vehicular homicide and faces up to 40 years in prison for killing a family in a crash after huffing a can of household dust cleaner and hitting 100 mph on a "euphoric" high while in rehab for drug abuse.

• Victor Hill, suspended as sheriff of Georgia's Clayton County, was convicted of six counts of violating the constitutional rights of people in custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs for hours.

• Laura Kavanagh will become the first female commissioner in the 157-year history of the New York City Fire Department, ascending to the post in just eight years after stints as a mayoral adviser and a manager in political campaigns.

• Karol Nawrocki of Poland's Institute of National Remembrance said, "This is a monument to disgrace, a monument of contempt of the winners over the victims," as workers used drills and heavy equipment to dismantle four communist-era monuments to Red Army soldiers.

• Ben Zack Rogers, a special agent, said "the Secret Service remains steadfast in our commitment to investigating the exploitation of pandemic relief funds" as 14 Mississippi residents were charged with conspiracy, illegal financial transactions and wire fraud in pursuing loans from the Payroll Protection Program.

• Julianna Clare Strout, a former Miss Rhode Island who is a Florida village commissioner, was handed a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for repeatedly pretending to be a paralegal to get into an immigration detention center to visit her romantic partner.