‘It’s that elite:’ Inside the rise of Dominic Zvada, ASU’s nearly-perfect freshman kicking sensation





JONESBORO -- As Arkansas State special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover best put it earlier this week, placekicker Dominic Zvada has a humble confidence.

The true freshman also has some swagger.

So when the Red Wolves had an opportunity to get in range for a would-be game-winning field goal two weeks ago at Southern Mississippi, Schoonover had a request for Zvada.

"I said, 'Dom, tell me what yard line you need,'" Schoonover recalled. "He goes, '45.' "

Add in 10 yards for the end zone and seven yards for the snap, and that would have been a 62-yard attempt.

Schoonover asked again.

"[Zvada] goes, '45.' "

With ASU on its way to a third straight losing season and the Red Wolves currently mired in a four-game skid, Zvada's freshman season has gone with little fanfare. But if the season ended today, Zvada would be one of only five freshman college kickers this century to not miss a field goal on at least 12 attempts in a season.

But the Chandler, Ariz., native wouldn't be at this point if he hadn't edged out a pair of returners for ASU's job during training camp. And Zvada wouldn't even be in Jonesboro if he hadn't given kicking a shot a little more than two years ago.

"Even after a first session, I saw the talents, the leg swing, the leg extension, the foot position," said Steve Rausch, Zvada's personal kicking coach. "Dom had all the stuff that you have to have ... and we never looked back."

• • •

Kicking was not the initial route for Zvada.

At 6-3, he'd grown up playing soccer in the Phoenix suburbs. But knowing after their son expressed some interest in transitioning to football, Zvada's parents, Jeff and Jody, connected with Rausch -- the godfather of one of Zvada's soccer teammates -- who himself kicked and punted at Arizona State in early 1990s.

Rausch took Zvada, then going into his junior year of high school, out to a local field, and Rausch said he remembers his soon-to-be protege toting a field-goal block, the kind of tee that would come with a typical starter kit for kicking.

It took Rausch but an hour to recognize that block would be little more than a useless piece of plastic for Zvada.

"I told him, 'Throw it away, melt it, burn it, whatever, you're never using it again' " Rausch told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "'We're going off the ground.'"

The physical gifts were there in the summer of 2020, even if Zvada had to learn the steps, angle and approach that placekicking requires. Rausch worked with Zvada on a weekly basis.

Quickly, they refined Zvada's "cannon" of a right leg into an effective and consistent one.

"His ball elevation -- the way it climbs -- and his ball flight are as good, if not better than [any kicker]," Rausch said. "I don't care if it's college, NFL. It's that elite. ... You could see a dozen guys and his ball stands out."

Zvada made a 55-yard field goal that season for Valley Christian High School, setting an Arizona Class 3A record. He ranked fourth nationally in touchbacks the following season as a senior, while also converting on 62 of 65 extra points.

Rausch managed to get Zvada private workouts at California-Berkley and FCS California-Davis, but as Rausch quipped, "One thing about the life of a specialist is that they're the last one on that recruiting sheet."

Zvada only got a scholarship offer from ASU in January 2022. He committed nine days later.

That, however, was far from guaranteed a job, let alone a scholarship. The Red Wolves already had Aidan Ellison and Tristan Mattson on the roster as kickers.

If Zvada was going to get the job, he was going to have to win it.

• • •

Rausch has frequently referenced the quote from ASU Coach Butch Jones since he heard it during the summer: "Compete, don't care."

The Red Wolves made it plain as day. The placekicking job was a wide-open competition.

"We literally charted every single kick they took all fall camp," Schoonover said. "Percentages, distances ... tried to give them the same [snapper-holder] operation as we could so there could be less variables in the evaluation."

ASU created pressurized game-like situations. Jones and his staff pumped in noise through the stadium speakers, adding distractions into practice.

Zvada didn't flinch. A week before the season, he got to sign his scholarship papers.

The job was his.

"One of the proudest moments for myself as a coach was certainly ... when he shared with me that he won," Rausch said. "It's just the ultimate reward to see it happen and come to fruition with somebody when you start with them Day 1."

What Zvada has done since then is even more impressive.

His first career field goal came at Ohio Stadium, of all places, and he scored all of the Red Wolves' points against No. 3 Ohio State, capping the day with a 45-yard field goal. Since then, Zvada has also hit from 43 and 44 yards, and twice from 46.

Until last weekend at Louisiana-Lafayette, he hadn't missed a single kick. Zvada has made 12 field goals and 23 point-after tries in seven games -- with the Ragin' Cajuns blocking the lone PAT.

The odds would suggest that Zvada is bound to fail at some point. No freshman kicker has ever made more than 17 field goals in a season without at least one miss.

But with just five games remaining, it's possible Zvada could vault himself into a one-of-a-kind club.

Just the mere possibility makes Rausch marvel that much more.

"It's absolutely amazing, the development," Rausch said. "His discipline, his work ethic. ... This young man is as quality as they get and I couldn't be prouder of him."

Up next

SOUTH ALABAMA AT ARKANSAS STATE

WHEN 3 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

TV ESPNU

RADIO Red Wolves Sports Network

LINE South Alabama by 9 1/2





