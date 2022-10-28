Jefferson a road warrior





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has been among the national leaders in pass efficiency ratings the past couple of seasons.

The junior is currently third in the SEC and 10th in the nation with a 171.49 rating heading into Saturday's road game at Auburn. Jefferson's gets a huge boost from his 14-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

A further examination of Jefferson's splits shows the 6-3, 242-pounder has been strong in road games since his fill-in start for Feleipe Franks late in the 2020 season.

Jefferson has a 19-to-1 touchdown-to-interception count in eight regular season games away from Reynolds Razorback Stadium in that stretch, including the start at Missouri in 2020. The only interception in that span came on a heave from midfield into the end zone at Ole Miss just before halftime midway through last season.

Jefferson is 139-of-210 passing for 1,883 yards in those games, which includes road dates at last year's College Football Playoff finalists Georgia and Alabama as part of three games against top 10 teams. Those stats equate to 66.2% completions and a 170.42 efficiency rating, which tracks at or better than his career numbers.

"I think some guys are just built that way," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said of Jefferson's road composure. "Some guys embrace that situation when you go into ... almost some guys play better on the road just because they're the guy on the team, and they're getting booed, all this kind of stuff.

"They embrace that, being the guy. I think that says a lot about KJ. Certainly, he's a competitor and wants to do well at home and away, but I think that might just be some competitive emotions that he's having there. ... He really has played extremely well on the road."

Limmer love

Arkansas offensive guard Beaux Limmer made the mid-season All-America second team as selected by Pro Football Focus.

The junior from Tyler, Texas, has a grade of 83.5, fourth-highest among all guards in the FBS, per Pro Football Focus, 20 spots ahead of teammate Brady Latham (75.6).

"Well, he's got a little nastiness in him," Coach Sam Pittman said. "He likes to play the game, likes to finish blocks. Beaux is extremely smart and strong. I think he probably is the most improved offensive lineman we have this year. He's played really well. I think he's playing with a lot of confidence."

Hall pass

Count Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman as an admirer of Auburn defensive end Derick Hall.

Pittman's respect for the 6-3, 256-pound senior is such that the Razorbacks' game planning accounts for Hall's whereabouts on a play-by-play basis.

"As an offensive coach you look at it and you go, 'OK, who can wreck the game? Who's the guy?' That's the first question I ask is, 'Do they have a game-changer?' " Pittman said on his radio show Wednesday.

"And they do. Hall is a game-changer. Hall is exceptional so we've got to have a game plan for him. He can't wreck the whole game because we're trying to just block him as a regular defensive lineman, because he will if you don't."

Hall ranks second on the team with 40 tackles and he leads the Tigers with 7 tackles for 27 lost yards and 4 sacks. He's even tied for the team lead with one interception, which he returned 19 yards.

Hall had a strip sack of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson that resulted in an Auburn touchdown and a 21-17 lead midway through the third quarter of last year's game, which the Tigers won 38-23.

Elevator story

In the season-opener eight years ago, set up to accommodate the fledgling SEC Network, the Arkansas Razorbacks rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to tie Auburn, which lost the Bowl Championship Series title game the season before, 21-21 at halftime.

Then-offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and other UA assistants hopped on the elevator to head for the locker room to make halftime adjustments. They never made it. The elevator became stuck, dealing a blow to the Razorbacks' communications leading into the second half.

No. 6 Auburn rallied behind quarterback Nick Marshall, who had been suspended for the first half, to notch a 45-21 win.

"We were running a 'Wham' play, and man, we were rolling," said current Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, who was the Hogs' offensive line coach and working on the sideline in that game. "And I kept waiting for Chaney to come down at half.

"He was going to make some adjustments and things of that nature. He never ... he got stuck. I mean, we'd have had a better time if we had won the game, you know, but we laughed after the hurt went off after a while. We laughed about that.

"I haven't talked to Jim for a while. ... But yeah, we had a good laugh about that. That's the first and last time anybody has ever gotten stuck in an elevator that I remember."

Not in common

Strangely, Arkansas and Auburn have not faced a common opponent yet this season, though they will end up with six in SEC West rivals Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M, plus Missouri from the SEC East.

The Razorbacks have gone 0-3 against Alabama, Mississippi State and A&M, while the Tigers are 1-2 against Missouri, LSU and Ole Miss.

The last common opponent the teams have faced is Penn State of the Big Ten. The Razorbacks took a 24-10 win over the Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, and Auburn fell 41-12 to them at home on Sept. 17.

Non-offensive TD

Auburn has a 25-1 record since the start of the 2013 season when scoring a non-offensive touchdown. The last such game came last season at Arkansas, when Marcus Harris recovered a strip sack of KJ Jefferson by defensive end Derick Hall midway through the third quarter.

But that's not the only non-offensive score the Tigers have against Arkansas in that span.

Barton Lester recovered a blocked punt to open the scoring in the 2020 game at Auburn. Noah Igbinoghene had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Razorbacks in 2018. Jermaine Whitehead had a 33-yard interception return for a score in the 2014 game.

The Tigers have a non-offensive touchdown in three of the past four home games against Arkansas.

Auburn's only game in that span with a non-offensive touchdown that resulted in a loss was in the Outback Bowl after the 2019 season. The Tigers lost 31-24 to Minnesota despite getting a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown by Igbinoghene.

Rank reflections

Five teams on Arkansas' schedule are currently ranked in the Associated Press top 25, two the Hogs have defeated (No. 20 Cincinnati, No. 25 South Carolina), two they have yet to play (No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 18 LSU) and one they've lost against (No. 6 Alabama).

In addition, Liberty, coming off a 41-14 blasting of BYU, is just outside the poll as the second team among others receiving votes. The Flames, headed for Conference USA next season, are 7-1 for the fourth time in school history and have an open date before traveling to face the Razorbacks on Nov. 5.

Three other teams on Arkansas' slate have been ranked at some point this season: Texas A&M as high as No. 6, BYU as high as No. 16 and Mississippi State as high as No. 16.

Inside the series

Auburn has won the past six games against Arkansas to pull away to a 19-11-1 lead in the series. The last win for Arkansas was 54-46 in four overtimes at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in 2015.

Auburn holds a 9-5-1 lead in home games and a 9-6 lead in road games. Arkansas won the only game between the teams at Little Rock in a 30-28 upset of the No. 11 Tigers in 1995.

The first game after Arkansas joined the SEC resulted in the only tie, a 24-24 deadlock at Auburn, Ala,, on Halloween 1992.

Auburn won the only bowl meeting, a 21-15 decision at the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 27, 1984, in the first game between the programs.

Points off

Arkansas has now outscored opponents in points off turnovers after racking up a 14-0 advantage in that department in the win at BYU two weeks ago.

The Razorbacks had been trailing in that statistic, but now lead 35-25. Four of the Arkansas touchdowns were scored in the opener versus Cincinnati and the last game at BYU. The only other score came in the fourth quarter against South Carolina, when Hudson Clark recovered a MarShawn Lloyd fumble forced by Latavious Brini and turned it into Warren Thompson's 23-yard touchdown catch from KJ Jefferson.

Arkansas has allowed only three touchdowns after its nine turnovers this season: Jacardia Wright's 1-yard run for Missouri State after Jefferson's first quarter fumble; Texas A&M's 97-yard touchdown return after a second quarter Jefferson fumble, and Jo'quavious Marks' 2-yard run for Mississippi State after Malik Hornsby's fourth quarter interception.





Beaux Limmer







Derick Hall





