Kroger settles suit in Conway

A Kroger Co. subsidiary will pay $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit involving two former employees who worked at a Kroger store in Conway, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Thursday.

In September 2020, the agency filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Central Division, on behalf of the two employees against Kroger Limited Partnership I, which operates the Conway location.

The EEOC contended the workers had been disciplined and then fired for refusing to wear a company apron showcasing its "Our Promise" logo "because they believed it represented support for the LGBTQ+ community," according to an agency release. According to court documents, the apron featured a rainbow heart embroidered on the top left of the bib

Cincinnati-based Kroger denied the allegations, the release said. Phone and email messages asking for comment from Kroger were not returned Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, the parties conducted 11 depositions, participated in mediation and continued discussions afterward, eventually arriving at an agreement to resolve the case. Judge Lee Rudofsky signed a consent decree outlining the agreement Wednesday.

As part of the settlement between the EEOC and Kroger Limited Partnership I, the subsidiary agreed to develop a new policy on religious accommodation, in addition to offering "enhanced discrimination training" to management, according to the release.

"The EEOC commends Kroger on its decision to create a policy describing the process for requesting a religious accommodation," said Faye Williams, regional attorney of the EEOC's Memphis District Office, which has jurisdiction over Arkansas, Tennessee and portions of Mississippi. "This policy will provide guidelines for requesting religious accommodation. The parties in the case worked in good faith to resolve this matter, and the Commission is pleased with the resolution."

Kroger has 2,750 grocery retail stores under various names in 35 states and Washington, D.C., according to the company. It also operates 1,585 supermarket fuel centers and 2,256 pharmacies in its stores, according to Kroger.

The two workers involved in the lawsuit were fired from Kroger's Conway location at 885 Salem Road.

The company reported revenue of $137.9 billion in 2021, up 4% from $132.5 billion for 2022.

Earlier this month, Kroger said it plans to acquire competitor Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal. The combined company would have national reach and go toe-to-toe against Walmart and Amazon.com. The deal will require regulatory approval.

Shares of Kroger closed at $45.68, up 24 cents or less than 1%, in trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $39.18 and as high as $62.78 over the past year.