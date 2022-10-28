Lavaca man pleads guilty to federal health care fraud charges

FORT SMITH -- A Lavaca man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of money laundering.

Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted from November 2017 to May 2021, he and co-conspirators submitted and received payment for thousands of Medicare claims totaling millions of dollars for lab tests never ordered by the referring medical provider nor done for the benefit of the patient on the claims, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith.

The fraudulent claims were submitted on behalf of five clinical labs during the time they were owned or controlled by Taylor and his co-conspirators, namely, Vitas Laboratory in Barling; Corrlabs LLC in Southern Pines, N.C.; Nations Laboratory Services LLC in Tecumseh, Okla.; Beach Tox LLC in Torrance, Calif.; and Imaginus Diagnostic Laboratory LLC in Spiro, Okla., according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said more than $130 million in Medicare claims were submitted by the labs during the time they were owned or controlled by Taylor. Medicare paid about $38 million on the claims.

Judge Mark E. Ford presided over the hearing in Fort Smith.

Taylor's sentencing is expected to be in about four months. Taylor faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The Western District office said the case was initiated with the Health Care Fraud Unit's Covid-19 Interagency Working Group, which is led by the National Rapid Response Strike Force and organizes efforts to address illegal activity involving health care programs during the pandemic.