Hiding behind label

First, thanks to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the information capsules about the election candidates. These are vital to voters being able to discern where the candidates' positions lie.

Now to a point about something in the interviews for the information that is being missed repeatedly with the gubernatorial candidates: the death penalty. It seems as though when the subject of abortion comes up, if someone says they are "pro-life," then that answer is treated like an absolute pronouncement. As a voter, especially when a vote for the offices of governor and attorney general are being considered, I want to know if that person will move forward with executions or not. In other words, telling me you are "pro-life" doesn't go far enough. If a candidate says they are "pro-life," then that should also mean they are against the death penalty. If someone says they are "pro-life" but supports the death penalty, then they really are anti-abortion or "pro-birth."

In other words, don't let folks hide behind the label of "pro-life" when they really aren't.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

Democracy working

Nov. 8, 2022, is a very important Election Day. As voter service chair of the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County, I'd like to encourage your readers to make a voting plan. Voting is our way to make a difference and influence our communities, and developing your own personal voting plan will ensure that your voice is heard.

Putting together a plan will help you make sure you get to the polls with all the information you need. You can also encourage your friends and family to form their own election plans.

The League of Women Voters encourages all voters to vote early if possible--either in person or by mail--because it relieves polling places from extra-long lines on Election Day, and it's way easier for you.

Whichever way you choose to vote this year, know that by doing so you are making democracy work.

DEVITA HARDEN

Woodson

Candidates and ads

Sarah Sanders, candidate for governor, states in her campaign ads that she will lower taxes. My question is what exactly does she plan to lower taxes on, and how does she plan to accomplish this?

I realize Arkansas is a rural state and candidates feel the need to use an old pickup and their loyal (dog) friend in their ads. Mostly this makes me question their ability to judge the voters of our wonderful state.

I cannot vote for a candidate that has to resort to using their minor children to campaign for them.

DELOIS BURNETT

Atkins