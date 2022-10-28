Little Rock police attempt to serve state auditor candidate with arrest warrant

Little Rock Police attempted to serve the Democratic candidate in Arkansas' state auditor race an arrest warrant during an incident earlier this month.

On Oct. 13, a police officer arrived at candidate Diamond Arnold-Johnson's residence and said he had a warrant for her arrest for felony first-degree terroristic threatening. Police left the scene without arresting Arnold-Johnson, although the arrest warrant for her remains active according to an incident report from police.

Arnold-Johnson said in an interview Thursday that the incident was an example of "malicious prosecution" and abuse of power by police.

"This is a form of harassment," she said.

The incident was first reported by blogger Russ Racop of the Snarky Media Group.

Arnold-Johnson, 32, faces current state treasurer and Republican candidate Dennis Milligan, 65, of Benton and Libertarian candidate Simeon Snow, 37, of Rector in the Nov. 8 general election.

Little Rock police arrived at Arnold-Johnson's residence and told her there was a "active warrant" for her arrest. The officer told Arnold-Johnson he could not show her the warrant or give any details about it other than it was for "terroristic threatening."

Instead the officer referred Arnold-Johnson to a Little Rock Police Department detective who she called minutes later, according to a video of the incident Arnold-Johnson posted to her Facebook page. The detective declined to provide further details to Arnold-Johnson, asking her to instead turn herself in to police.

During the back-and-forth with police, Arnold-Johnson said she would call Mayor Frank Scott Jr., and yelled at officers as they left the scene.

During the incident, police initiated a SWAT call but the call was later canceled, according to the incident report. Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said Thursday afternoon that he could not respond to questions about the incident by press time.

According to an incident report and the video, Arnold-Johnson refused to leave her residence to surrender to police and has not been arrested since the incident.

Arnold-Johnson had previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor carrying of a weapon and misdemeanor third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor in 2014. She was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation by a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge.