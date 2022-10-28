Little Rock police ID victim in shooting near Central High School

Little Rock police have identified the 19-year-old man killed in the Tuesday shooting near Central High School that caused the campus to be placed on lockdown for about an hour.

Officers said they arrived at 1800 Dennison St. about noon and found Victor Lopez, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Mark Edwards. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, Edwards said early Thursday.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the shooting, and no details had been released Thursday about what led to the incident.

But police have said they don't think the shooting had anything to do with the school.