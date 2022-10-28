LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring music in Fayetteville, Eureka Springs, Fort Smith

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will play a rescheduled show at 7:30 p.m. today at the Aud in Eureka Springs. The show was originally set for June 9, but several members of the band came down with covid. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new show date; some balcony and floor seats are still available. See theaud.org for more information.

ELSEWHERE

• Cate Brothers perform at 7 p.m. today ($36) at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 479-443-5600; waltonartcenter.org.

• Patti Steel Band plays an album release show at 9 p.m. today at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville. facebook.com/kingfishbar.

• Chris Cope takes the stage at 6 p.m. today and Saturday at at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. grovecomedy.com.

• End of the World: Halloween Edition, a celebration of hip hop, R&B, dance and rap hosted by Spidacrazy 8 and DJ D. Sewell, starts at 7 p.m. today ($10-$13) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Kelsey Lamb, Gavin Sumrall, Ted Hammig & the Campaign and Green Acres Band will perform during the No Stomach For Cancer benefit starting at 8 p.m. Saturday ($20) at the Fayetteville Town Center. Food, silent auction and cash bar available. facebook.com/NoStomachForCancer

• Charlie Mellinger Band and Deepwood Mac will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday ($15 and up) at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. prairiestreetlive.com

• Buddy Shute and the Motivators play at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Rowdy Beaver Tavern, 417 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. buddyshute.com.

• Ashtyn Barbaree (duo) plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St. in Bentonville. ashtynbarbaree.com.

• Here Come The Mummies with Saxsquatch perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday ($20) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. jjslive.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.