LR schools outline covid-relief fund spending

The Little Rock School District has spent its first two allotments of federal covid-19 relief funding and has about $8.9 million left from the third round of funding to use by the end of 2024, district leaders said Thursday.

The district's School Board received a report on the use of the more than $100.2 million in special funding at a meeting in which it finalized plans to provide support staff employees a $5,000 employee retention incentive -- $3,000 this November and $2,000 in November 2023.

The employee incentive, to be paid with the federal covid-19 relief money, is identical to the incentive the board approved earlier this month for certified employees.

Also Thursday, the board whittled the federal money down further by approving a $139,000-a-year, three-year contract with GoSchoolBox. The software program collects data from multiple types of support programs for students, correlates the data with different assessments of student performance and enables district personnel to evaluate which programs have the greatest impact on students.

Kelsey Bailey, the district's chief deputy for finance and operations, showed the board how the covid-19 relief money in each of three rounds of funding has been or is being used in the district.

Arkansas education was allocated $1.77 billion in the three rounds of special federal funding by Congress and Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden in 2020 and 2021 for covid-19 pandemic relief, the largest being $1.13 billion in the third round, American Rescue Plan money.

The Little Rock district received the largest share of that -- a total $100,202,774.30 -- of which about $8.9 million is not yet earmarked, Bailey said.

"We do have time to spend it," he said. "We want to spend it in an impactful way."

The first round of funding, which came in 2020 -- known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security/Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money -- totaled almost $6.8 million and had to be obligated, if not spent, by Sept. 30 of this year.

Bailey said that money went for:

• Classroom technology -- $4,739,184.52 (70.07%).

• Personal protection equipment -- $1,139,670.96 (16.85%).

• Medical facilities day camps -- $563,222.78 (8.33%).

• Child nutrition -- $68,362.45 (1.01%).

• Indirect cost recovery -- $253,340.73 (3.75%).

The second round of funding available to the district -- almost $28.8 million -- had to be obligated if not spent by Sept. 30 next year, Bailey said.

The money was channeled to:

• The offset of student learning loss -- $8,770,092.67 (30.48%).

• The establishment of the Ignite Virtual Academy K-12 -- $4,040,067.32 (14.04%).

• Children with special needs -- $1,272,260.72 (4.42%).

• iPads/laptops/Chromebooks computer devices -- $1,141,281.98 (3.97%).

• School-based software -- $844,289.99 (2.93%).

• Extension of learning time such as summer school -- $207,053.66 (.72%).

• Pre-kindergarten special education -- $65,667.13 (.23%).

• Social workers -- $60,800.38 (.21%).

• Transportation -- $612,321.41 (2.13%).

• Pandemic staff payments -- $8,019,630.01 (27.87%).

mAssistant principals -- $1,966,880.31 (6.84%).

• Substitutes -- $585,258.75 (2.03%).

• Staff training -- $465,936.70 (1.62%).

• Point of contacts for tracing and monitoring covid cases -- $24,306.55 (.08%).

The third and largest round of federal funding -- American Rescue Plan money of almost $64.7 million to the Little Rock district -- does not have to be obligated for specific expenditures until Sept. 30, 2024 and actually spent by Dec. 31. The district has selected the following uses:

• Interactive whiteboards -- $10,801,630 (16.70%).

• Proposed extended day learning -- $8,000,000 (12.37%).

• Textbooks -- $3,927,925.60 (6.07%).

• Teaching and learning programs -- $2,293,149.55 (3.55%).

• Summer school -- $2,077,159.61 (3.21%).

• Chromebooks computer devices -- $1,554,905 (2.40%).

• After school programs -- $1,200,000 (1.86%).

• Other school programs -- $500,000 (.77%).

• Contract with Proximity Learning for remote instruction to offset teacher shortages -- $458,312.98 (.71%)

• Contract with Walker Wise Group to aid the district in increasing its 80 % high school graduation rate $55,500 (.09%).

• Air purification classroom units -- $2,017,447 (3.12%).

• Roof-top fresh air units -- $2,420,386.60 (3.74%).

• Recruitment & retention payments -- $15,000,000 (23.20%).

• Assistant principals -- $2,027,665.27 (3.14%).

• Centegix Crisis Alert System -- $1,487,200 (2.30%).

• Indirect cost recovery -- $1,350,157.82 (2.09%).

• Water bottle filling stations -- $350,000 (.54%).

• Student vaccination incentives -- $165,000 (.26%).