Man convicted of capital murder

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man said Thursday his conscience was clear despite having been found guilty of beating and stabbing his former roommate to death.

Zachary Harlan, 37, was found guilty Thursday of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. The eight women and four men of the jury deliberated about five hours before returning the verdicts.

Harlan showed no emotion as Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green read each verdict.

The panel believed prosecutors presented enough evidence Harlan killed Steven March. Prosecutors waived the death penalty, so Harlan was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

The jury normally would have recommended sentences for the burglary and theft convictions. Harlan's attorneys, however, reached an arrangement on the sentences with the prosecutors.

Harlan told the judge he didn't oppose the arrangement if it didn't impact his appeal of the convictions. He said he understood he was giving up his right to be heard at his sentencing and agreed to waive sentencing.

The judge sentenced Harlan to life imprisonment in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, 60 years for the burglary and six years for the theft. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Harlan didn't testify in his defense at trial. He did speak when the judge gave him the opportunity at sentencing.

He apologized to Sarah Collins, his former girlfriend. She had testified that Harlan beat her so severely she ended up in the hospital. But Harlan said his conscience is clear when it comes to March.

"He wasn't just my roommate ... a man I loved," he said.

Harlan's nickname for March was Old Man. Harlan said he misses Old Man.

Looking toward Collins and her family members, he said. "I apologize to you guys for having to go through this. If there's any way I can make amends, I will."

People don't hear he leads weekly Bible classes, sends weekly letters to his daughter and gives her mother any money he gets to help his daughter, Harlan said.

"That's what you guys don't get to hear," Harlan said. "Again, I apologize."

Green sent the jurors to the jury room as attorneys worked on the sentencing agreement. She had them brought back to the courtroom before she formally sentenced Harlan.

Springdale police officers found March's body on May 14, 2018, at his Moulton Lane home, which is in a part of Springdale in Benton County. March was lying on his bed with dried blood on his head and face. He had an injury on the left side of his face and a cut on his neck, according to an affidavit from the case.

Harlan was living in March's home.

March became upset at Harlan after he beat up Collins and she had to be hospitalized. Witnesses testified March told them he was afraid of Harlan.

Two witnesses, who were jailed with Harlan, testified he admitted to them he killed March.

Dr. Stephen Erickson, a medical examiner with the Arkansas Crime Laboratory, testified multiple stab wounds combined with blunt force injuries caused March's death. He said March had a stab wound in the skull and four stab wounds in the left side of his neck.

Joshua Robinson, senior deputy prosecutor, said it was a difficult case with complicated and troubling evidence.

"I am grateful for the jury giving their full attention and wading through the testimony and exhibits," Robinson said. "The jury delivered justice for the victim and others affected by the defendant's violence. Springdale Police Department conducted a diligent and thorough investigation. I am grateful for the work of law enforcement and the diligence of the jury."