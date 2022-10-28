• Prince Harry's memoir, an object of anticipation worldwide since it was announced last year, is coming out Jan. 10. Within hours of Thursday's announcement, "Spare" was in the top 10 on Amazon.com's bestseller list. The book is being billed by Penguin Random House as an account told with "raw, unflinching honesty" and filled with "insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief." The publisher summoned memories of the 1997 death of Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, and the subsequent image of Harry and his brother "walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow -- and horror." "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling -- and how their lives would play out from that point on," Penguin Random House said. "For Harry, this is his story at last." The memoir's title is an apparent reference to the phrase "an heir and a spare," often used to describe royal siblings. Harry's brother, William, is now Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne. When Harry was born, he was right behind William in the line of succession but has since been pushed down. Their father, King Charles III, assumed the throne upon Queen Elizabeth II's death last month. The 416-page book will be published in 16 languages, from Dutch to Portuguese. Harry himself -- identified by Penguin Random House as "a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist" -- will narrate the audiobook. The cover features a close-up of an unsmiling, T-shirt-clad Harry. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Harry, Duke of Sussex, will donate proceeds from "Spare" to British charities.

• Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced Wednesday, a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artist over his antisemitic remarks. Ye "arrived unannounced and without invitation" at Skechers corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach, southwest of Los Angeles, the company said. "Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," according to the company statement. "Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the company said. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

