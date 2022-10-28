New challenge tough one for PA

Pulaski Academy senior linebacker Hunt Harrison has played in plenty of big games in his career thus far. During his time in high school, the Bruins have won 46 games, 12 in the state playoffs and 3 state championships.

The Bruins have played some of the top teams from states like Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Virginia and Mississippi in years past and have occasionally been viewed as underdogs. But with their last in-state loss coming in 2019, the Bruins have been considered a favorite in nearly every game against fellow in-state schools since.

Tonight's game against Greenwood feels different, Harrison said. For the first time he can remember, Pulaski Academy is not the clear favorite.

"'I've never had a game like this where they think we're going to lose," Harrison said. "This is a game I've never played. This is a team that I've never game-planned against. This is a team I've never looked at. This is our first time doing it, and I'm so excited for it."

Pulaski Academy (8-0, 6-0 6A-West), ranked No. 3 in the state, is traveling to No. 6 Greenwood (7-1. 6-0) with both teams undefeated in conference play. The winner of tonight's game will likely secure the top spot in the 6A-West.

For all the success Pulaski Academy has had over the past two decades in Class 5A, Greenwood has set the pace in the classification above.

The Bulldogs have won 10 state championships since 2000 -- same as the Bruins -- they've won 47 of 60 playoff games and are riding a 53-game home winning streak.

"When you talk about 6A in the state of Arkansas, the first thing that comes to mind is Greenwood," Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said. "To be able to play a team of that caliber, a program like that is exciting. Our kids are up for the challenge."

The last time the teams met was in the 2009 5A state semifinal, when Pulaski Academy won 21-14

Since the Arkansas Activities Association's Competitive Equity Factor moved Pulaski Academy up to Class 6A after last season and the new conferences were announced, this has been a game circled on most calendars as one of the top games of the regular season.

"This is probably the most focused we've been a whole week with just one goal collectively," Harrison said. "We're so ready for this game. We've had this game circled."

As the two top-ranked teams in Class 6A, and with the top two teams in the 6A-West being put on opposite sides of the playoff bracket, Harrison said he's hoping this isn't the last time the two teams face off this season.

Of all the things that jump out about the game, the offenses on display is certainly the first.

Pulaski Academy has the state's top scoring offense, scoring 52.8 points per game. Greenwood is eighth overall with 46.4 points per game. The Bruins' and Bulldogs' quarterback are Nos. 1 and 3 overall, respectively, in passing yards. Their top targets at wideout are Nos. 3 and 4 overall in receiving yards.

Pulaski Academy has scored 50 points in four straight games, so Harrison said he's excited to face an opposing offense that can keep up with his own.

"It's definitely going to be something we haven't seen yet, especially in Arkansas," Harrison said. "We got a little glimpse of it playing Madison [La.] Ridgeland. We got a glimpse of that, and it was a game for sure."

Pulaski Academy has won each conference game season by 18 or more points. Tonight's game figures to be the Bruins' toughest test yet, and it's one they aren't taking lightly.

"It finally gives us something to prove that we haven't proved yet," Harrison said. "We've proven this and proven that, [but] we haven't proved anything against Greenwood. I'm excited for that. In game planning, and seeing what they're going to run, everything's so different. Different kinds of guys, different personnel, different things we haven't seen yet.

"So you're going through the week putting in different stuff here and there. It's a challenge, but I've loved every second so far."