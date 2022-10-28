‘Night of the Living Dead’ (1968)

In a 2017 discussion of George Romero's "Night of the Living Dead," Chicago-based film critic Josh Larsen offered some food for thought: Can a young modern film fan watch this revered horror classic for the first time and have anywhere near the same reaction as moviegoers did during its original 1968 release? Could the film possibly have the same impact today as it did then? This has been such an intriguing question to me for a number of reasons.

As contemporary movie viewers, we have had the zombie subgenre clearly defined for us. We know what they are, how to kill them, and we certainly know not to get bitten. The very concept of a zombie no longer carries any surprise or shock value. But imagine in 1968. Sure, variations of the reanimated dead had been around in movies like Victor Halperin's 1932 pre-code "White Zombie" and 1966's "The Plague of the Zombies" from Hammer Films. But the concept of a zombie as explored by horror legend George A. Romero in "Night of the Living Dead" was quite new and shocking. It also generated controversy and outrage with Variety notoriously calling it an "unrelieved orgy of sadism" and questioning the "moral health of filmgoers" who chose to go see it.

While I may not be old enough to have seen it during its original release, my own first experience with "Night of the Living Dead" left a similar mark. It was in the early '80s during the first(ish) wave of VCR rentals. I'm guessing I was no more than 13 years old. At that time there was no well-established zombie subgenre. Zombies had not become the staple of pop culture that they are today. For me they were a new experience -- an utterly frightening first encounter that I still remember to this day. Perhaps that is why Romero's classic still sticks as my personal favorite horror movie.

Romero's chilling vision is made even more spectacular when considering his minuscule budget. Made for around $114,000, the money restraints not only shaped the production but also the story itself. Romero and company knew they couldn't spread their shoot to multiple locations. Instead his story brought the horror to one place -- a remote Pennsylvania farmhouse. This serves as the central hub for the conflicts to come from both inside and outside its walls; from both the flesh-eating dead and the small gathering of human characters.

The group of people barricaded inside the farmhouse have no idea what is happening. Much like his characters, Romero leaves the audience in the dark, only feeding us tiny morsels of information as the story progresses. Imagine it through the eyes of a 1968 moviegoer who has no preconceived notions of zombies or their mythology. They can only guess along with the characters who testify to what they have seen with their own eyes and make ill-informed guesses as to the cause.

One of the most effective means of information (for both us and the characters) comes from a television found upstairs. The group of six watch attentively as emergency newscasts sift through reports and anchors interview "experts" in an attempt at relaying information to the audience. While the television is a means to inform, there is also an eerie effectiveness in how Romero lets it play in the background, adding to the already tension-soaked atmosphere.

While the zombie threat gathers outside of the house, the dynamic inside grows equally tense. Romero's assortment of compelling characters adds extra layers of drama to the story. It starts with the star Duane Jones, who plays Ben. He serves as the backbone, the brains, and in many ways the moral compass of the film. But what is most significant is Romero's casting of Jones, a Black man, for such a heroic and assertive role. Its significance may not resonate as much today, but back then it was a bold choice, which certainly left a mark.

Film historians and critics have found all sorts of ways to interpret "Night of the Living Dead." They've seen it as representing the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement, even a critique of capitalism. All of those are compelling readings. But for me it works just as well as a groundbreaking horror movie that laid a foundation for a subgenre that is still being built upon today. And each glorious 35mm black-and-white frame represented a bold new step for independent filmmaking, which has flourished ever since. It still holds up as an outstanding horror movie and a groundbreaking piece of filmmaking.