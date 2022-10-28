FOOTBALL

No. 24 N.C. State rallies

First-year quarterback MJ Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help No. 24 North Carolina State rally from 18 points down in the third quarter to beat visiting Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night. Morris took over for starter Jack Chambers to lead an unexpected comeback for the Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2 ACC), who trailed 21-3 after Grant Wells' 20-yard TD keeper with 4:02 in the third quarter. Instead, N.C. State somehow found a way to make its biggest comeback since rallying from 27 down to beat Maryland in 2011. It also marked the Wolfpack's second comeback from a double-digit deficit after halftime this month, going back to a rally from 17-3 down at the break against Florida State.

GOLF

Two share Bermuda lead

Arjun Atwal went to Bermuda without having competed in the three months since his father died and without the guarantee of a tee time. He walked off Port Royal on Thursday with an 8-under 63 that left him one shot behind in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Atwal had not played golf of any kind since returning from India until last Friday, and he wasn't sure how his 49-year-old body would hold up over 18 holes. He felt great, and he played even better. Atwal was one shot behind Austin Smotherman, who had nine birdies and a clean card in calm morning conditions, and Harrison Endycott of Australia, who played his final five holes in 5 under. Each had a 62. Scoring conditions were so ideal that nearly 75% of the 132-man field broke 70. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nico Echavarria shot a 5-under 66. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) both came in at 3-under 68. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) shot an even-par 71.

Smith fires a 62 in Portugal

Despite not feeling well, Jordan Smith shot a 9-under 62 Thursday to take a one-stroke lead at the Portugal Masters. The Englishman made seven birdies and a 30-foot eagle in a bogey-free round on a low-scoring opening day at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Smith is yet to win this season but has two runner-up finishes. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 4-over 75.

BASEBALL

Brewers' official steps down

David Stearns is stepping away from his role as the Milwaukee Brewers' president of baseball operations, saying Thursday he just needs a break and isn't thinking about taking a job with any other organization. Stearns will remain with the Brewers in an advisory role to principal owner Mark Attanasio. Matt Arnold, who has been the Brewers' senior vice president and general manager since 2020, takes over the lead role in overseeing baseball operations. Stearns' tenure marked the Brewers' greatest run of sustained success. He joined the club in October 2015 as general manager and was named president of baseball operations before the 2019 season. The team's franchise-record string of four consecutive playoff appearances ended this season when Milwaukee went 86-76 and finished a game behind the World Series-bound Philadelphia Phillies for the NL's final wild card.

SOCCER

Knife attack wounds player

A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf Thursday and stabbed five people, killing one and wounding four others, including Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari, Italian authorities said. Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack at a shopping center in Assago, a suburb of Milan, carabinieri said. A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the news agency ANSA, which said three other victims were in serious condition. Another person was treated for shock but not hospitalized, police said.

BASKETBALL

Lillard suffers calf strain

Damian Lillard has a minor right calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, the Portland Trail Blazers said Thursday. Lillard left the Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. The team announced that the six-time All-Star had an MRI on Thursday that revealed a grade one, or minor, strain. Lillard came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed for the locker room. He did not return and the Blazers lost, 119-98.

TENNIS

Wawrinka advances

Stan Wawrinka delighted home fans again at the Swiss Indoors, digging deep to beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the second round on Thursday after failing to serve out the match in the second set. Two days after a straight-set win over No. 3-ranked Casper Ruud, the 37-year-old Wawrinka wasted a chance for another efficient victory when he let slip a 5-3 lead and Nakashima took four straight games to level the match. Wawrinka hung with the 21-year-old American in the decider then converted the only break point of the set to take a 5-4 lead. The three-time Grand Slam winner, now ranked No. 194 after injury-hit seasons, clinched the victory with a backhand winner. Wawrinka will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals on Friday after the sixth-seeded Spaniard eased to a 6-3, 6-2 win over another three-time Grand Slam champion, Andy Murray.

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland returns a ball to Brandon Nakashima of the United States during their round of eight match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)



Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during his round of eight match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)



Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain returns a ball to Andy Murray of Great Britain during their round of eight match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)



Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns a ball to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during their round of eight match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)



Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain celebrates after beating Andy Murray of Great Britain during their round of eight match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)

