100 years ago

Oct. 28, 1922

HOXIE -- Albert Dent is being confined temporarily in the county jail here on two charges, one of them for trespassing and the other for manipulating scales to weigh cotton. The Murta Gin Co. weigher noticed today that certain loads of cotton were weighing out heavy and suspected some defect in the scales. Efforts were made during the day to locate the defect when late this afternoon a piece of wire was found caught in an opening between the top and the basement portion of the scales. Tom Jackson, the weigher, said he opened the man hole and found Dent underneath where he is said to have been manipulating the weights all day. ... Deputy Sheriff Freer in charge of the case says that Dent had papers indicating that he had been picking cotton for Tom Hill, and the gin records show that Dent and Hill had sold cotton at gin today one of the loads weighing 3,500 pounds. Although hauled in a very small wagon.

50 years ago

Oct. 28, 1972

• The state Board of Health adopted a regulation Thursday banning the sale of turtles or other amphibious reptiles in Arkansas because of salmonellosis infection, which is common among them. ... A number of other states have adopted bans, and the federal Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Service placed restrictions on the importation of turtles in June.

25 years ago

Oct. 28, 1997

• Arkansas researchers have developed an antibody they say blocks the effects of the illegal drug PCP, popularly known as angel dust. Human tests remain several years away. But researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences say the laboratory-engineered antibody could lead one day to a fast-acting antidote. In studies with rats, the antibody reversed the effects of phencyclidine, or PCP, within 20 minutes, said Michael Owens, a UAMS professor of pharmacology and toxicology. PCP is highly toxic in small amounts and can lead to brain damage that resembles schizophrenia, Owens said. ... PCP was used to tranquilize large animals until the 1970s, when it was banned. ... An national survey by the National Institute on Drug Abuse suggests that the use of PCP by high school students has risen in recent years... The 1996 figure is the highest since 1983, Brown said. The National Institute on Drug Abuse financed the seven-year UAMS study.

10 years ago

Oct. 28, 2012

• New minimum-cage-size requirements have riled some of Arkansas' wildlife rehabilitators. Under the new rules, some of the state's "rehabbers" would have to build larger cages at their own expense or stop rehabilitating injured or abandoned wildlife, according to an online petition asking Gov. Mike Beebe to reinstate the old rules. But the petition is moot, said Blake Sasse, nongame mammal/furbearer program leader for the state Game and Fish Commission. On Friday, Sasse notified the state's 30 permitted wildlife rehabilitators that they'll be grandfathered in if their cages meet the previous requirements, which have been in place in Arkansas since 2003. The problem is, most of them don't meet even the 2003 requirements, said Lynn Sciumbato of Gravette.