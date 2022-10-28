Ouachita Baptist rallies late to win

ARKADELPHIA -- East Central (Okla.) found a way to slow down Ouachita Baptist's high-scoring offense Thursday night, but it didn't have an answer for OBU's defense late.

OBU came up with two key interceptions in the fourth quarter, the latter of which led to back-breaking 3-yard touchdown run from T.J.Cole, as OBU rallied for a 28-18 victory at Cliff Harris Stadium.

The win allowed OBU (9-0, 9-0 Great American Conference) to claim at least a share of the league championship for the sixth time in 11 years. A victory next week at Southeastern (Okla.) State would hand the Tigers the conference title outright, but that scenario might not have been possible if not for some game-saving plays from their defense.

"I knew it was going to be a tough one," said OBU Coach Todd Knight, whose team stormed back after trailing 18-14 with just over five minutes left. "[East Central] has got a really, really good football team, and I've got to give them a lot of credit. But our defense made plays when we absolutely had to have them.

"We forced field goals early, too, and that made a huge difference. If those had of been touchdowns, we would've been in big trouble."

East Central (6-3, 6-3) gave OBU all it could handle anyway, especially in the second half.

OBU, which is ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division II and averages a Division II-leading 48 points per game, held a 14-6 at halftime -- its smallest advantage at the break since it led Harding 14-13 when the teams played on Sept. 24.

East Central, which missed out on points at the end of the second quarter, pulled within 14-12 on the opening possession of the third quarter when Nemier Herod capped a seven-minute drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

East Central would later grab its first lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Miles Davis with 6:50 to go in the game and got the ball back after forcing OBU into a quick three-and-out.

But OBU's Andrew Hayes picked off a pass from East Central quarterback Kenny Hrncir on the following possession. That led to a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown run from Cole that pushed OBU back in front 21-14.

On East Central's next offensive snap, Mario Ganter stepped in front of another Hrncir pass and returned its 45 yards, leading to Cole's clincher.

"The guys rose to the challenge because it was a challenge," Knight said. "We got East Central's best, and we knew we would. That's what we're going to get, and we have to be ready. It's a long season in our league, and anybody can beat anybody.

"We just made the plays when we had to [Thursday], and we were able pull it out on senior night."

Cole, who'd earned back-to-back GAC Offensive Player of the Week honors, carried 22 times for 103 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead OBU. Riley Harms completed 10 of 19 passes for 201 yards while adding a rushing touchdown.

Hrncir was 20 of 40 for 237 yards and carried 14 times for 73 yards for East Central, which caught the first big break of the game when it recovered a fumble by Connor Flannigan on OBU's initial drive. Ouachita Baptist dodged that bullet and eventually forced a punt before its offense got on track.

OBU needed three plays to move 80 yards, with Cole busting through the middle of the line to cover the final 20 for a touchdown with 7:01 left in the first quarter.

But Cole's score would be OBU's final points for a while. That, in turn, allowed East Central to inch closer.

Alexis Lopez's 49-yard field goal got East Central on the board early in the second quarter, and his 45-yarder with 3:34 remaining in the half sliced OBU's lead to 7-6.

That turned out to be enough time for Harms, who took OBU 75 yards in 2:39 to get them back in the end zone. He hit Flannigan for a 41-yard completion on third-and-10 to East Central's 8 before running in for a score on the following play.

Hrncir put his team in position to get more points just before the half, but Lopez had his 35-yard field-goal attempt clanked off the left upright, preserving OBU's eight-point lead.

Still, East Central made things even tighter in the second half, particularly the third quarter when it held the ball for more than 10 minutes. It got enough out of its own defense to enable its offense to surge ahead. However, OBU used that same recipe in the final five minutes to escape and keep its undefeated record intact.

"We got a test, that's for sure," Knight said.