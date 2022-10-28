PB will let food pantry use former fire station

The final step in securing the old fire station located on Commerce Road as the new location for the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry was approved by the Pine Bluff Planning Commission on Tuesday night.

Meeting at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, the committee had a "do not approve" recommendation from Larry Reynolds, director of Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning, based on the application submitted by City Council member and Public Works chairman Ivan Whitfield.

Earlier this month the Pine Bluff City Council approved a resolution that would authorize a lease agreement with Debra Allen, food pantry operator, for the use of the old fire station located at 1201 Commerce Road.

Allen currently operates the food pantry out of the old Southeast Middle School, which was purchased by the city and will be demolished to make way for 200 affordable housing units.

Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said the old fire station building was being used as storage, but some council members agreed that the building would be of better use serving the citizens of Pine Bluff as a food pantry.

During Tuesday's meeting, Whitfield spoke in support of the Use Permit on Review Request to establish the food pantry at the new location.

"The building had been vacant for two years and we felt the need to keep the food pantry on the east side of town," said Whitfield.

"The move is so important because the school that she is operating from now is in the process of being torn down."

Whitfield said he and council member Bruce Lockett agreed the fire station, which sits between a church and a school, would be the perfect location, but in Reynolds' submitted recommendation, based on the application, he was concerned about the functionality of the site.

Whitfield said with the holiday season approaching, it was important to proceed with this urgent need.

"The food pantry operates once monthly distributing commodities, which it receives through semi-truck delivery," said Reynolds.

"On days of operation, lines start forming prior to 8 o'clock or approximately three hours before distribution."

Reynolds said he was present for the last distribution on Ohio Street and shortly before 8 a.m. there were 11 vehicles, located in a semicircle formation on the parking lot on the north side of the school, with another 24 parked on the side of Ohio Street with three hours left before distribution began.

"The access drive was designed for continuous traffic flow on a loop out of the pickup area," he said.

"Ohio Street near the school is striped as a four-lane and reduces to two lanes approximately 2,100 feet from the parking lot entrance."

Reynolds said the old fire station on Commerce Road has a 25-foot access drive with no loop area for ingress or egress.

"Although the drive is wide enough for two-way traffic flow, vehicles would more than likely have to drive to the back of the lot where parking is provided, pull in and back up to reverse course," he said.

Reynolds said the area in front of the fire truck doors measures 35 feet across by 30 feet deep making the area restrictive to traffic flow.

Regarding the semi-truck, Reynolds said he felt there was no simple way for ingress or egress without backing either from the road or to the road.

"Average length of a semi is 65 to 70 feet while the average fire truck is 40 to 50 feet," said Reynolds. "Commerce Road is approximately 39 feet wide at the location site; however, it is striped for two-lane traffic and has a deep open ditch to the west adjoining residences."

Reynolds said the road narrows to 23 feet traveling south at about 400 feet in front of the school and with some changes to the site addressing the truck delivery and pickup traffic flow that does not result in vehicle backing or crossing, he did recommend approval.

Whitfield explained that, since the application was submitted, there had been some clarifications to Reynolds' concerns.

"The Food Bank came down to do a dry run to access them coming and going and they sent a letter that they already assured they can do what a fire truck has done for over 20 years," said Whitfield. "The person who is in charge of delivering food to the food bank came down."

Concerning the major giveaways that attract hundreds of people, Whitfield said no giveaways will be done at the fire station. Instead, the Pine Bluff School District has agreed to allow the pickups to take place on Saturdays in the parking lot at the old Belair Middle School next door to the fire station.

The middle school buildings are now used by the district for programs and other purposes.

"She is operating out of a school now for her giveaways. The same plan will take effect on the new school campus," said Whitfield.

"When the giveaway happens, it will be the drive-thru operation that has been operated for the past five years."

After hearing the updated information, Reynolds said he was OK with moving forward with the application, but some commissioners felt Whitfield's application lacked the details of the plan that he had just verbally presented to them.

Zoning official Lakishia Hill reminded the commissioners that several items have been accepted from the floor from others that weren't originally in the application.

"This information that he is providing, you have to understand this application came immediately after a council meeting and because of time it was immediately applied for," said Hill. "In the meantime, he has reached out to these people and gotten this information.

He didn't have it at the time of application which has happened before."

With the clarification and the understanding that primary distributions will be held on the school campus, the commissioners approved the application. However, if the traffic response causes a nuisance and there are complaints, the commissioners have agreed to come back to readdress the issue.

The old fire station is on a 20-year lease for $1 a year.