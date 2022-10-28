Pea Ridge Water Department utility inspector tells planners about utility corridor plan

PEA RIDGE -- Planning Commission members heard a report about the proposed utility corridors at their regular meeting Oct. 4.

City utility officials had met with utility company officials in August to discuss the city adopting a utility corridor mapping the easements for each utility in new developments.

The utility corridor plan has been reviewed, according to Mike Nida, Water Department utility inspector. He told city officials the plan will be sent to state officials in Little Rock before it becomes part of the department's spec book and is added to the department's website.

Nida said it is important to maintain a bit of flexibility in the corridor plan to best meet the needs of the utility companies and developers.

In other business, the Planning Commission:

• Approved a large-scale development for Storage World at 1326 Slack St.

• Tabled a lot split on .6 acres at 1089 N. Davis St. for Jack Johnson because no one presented the request.

• Approved a lot split on 25.3 acres at Sugar Creek Road for Alan Schumacher.

• Approved the final plat for Arlington Subdivision's Phase 2.

• Tabled a home occupation request by Jacob Hansen at 696 Fox Spur because no one appeared to present the request.