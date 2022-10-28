Police identify suspect hit in police shootout

A man who was wanted by Pine Bluff police and was suspected of involvement in a Wednesday afternoon shootout with officers is still recuperating at a Little Rock hospital as Arkansas State Police officers continue their investigation into the incident.

State police said in a news release Thursday that Dustin Denton, 30, of Pine Bluff exited ImmunoTek Plasma Center, 2809 S. Camden Road, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, brandished a gun and then opened fire on officers who arrived at the business after being alerted to his location.

Both state and local police say officers returned fire, wounding Denton.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then transferred to a Little Rock hospital.

No officers were injured. Pine Bluff police said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, pending conclusion of the investigation and prosecutor's review.

Lt. David DeFoor, a public information officer with Pine Bluff police, said he was not sure which officers were involved.

"They are physically fine," DeFoor said.

"Mentally, not so much."

Denton was indicated as the suspect through initial witness statements and evidence, according to state police.

He was wanted on numerous criminal charges including possession of a weapon by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and parole violation.

Pine Bluff police investigating a homicide were seeking Denton for questioning, state police said.

DeFoor said he was uncertain which homicide was investigated.

State police say its special agents will prepare an investigative file to be submitted to Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter, who will then determine whether the use of deadly force by police was consistent with Arkansas law.

State police cleared a Pine Bluff officer following a shooting at the Sahara Temple on Oct. 17, 2021.

Hunter informed Pine Bluff police the officer was justified in using deadly force.

The suspect or suspects in that shooting have not been publicly identified.