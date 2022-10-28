PREP FOOTBALL: Pulaski Academy, Greenwood set for showdown tonight in 6A-West Conference

Remember those cartoons where a character's eyes pop out of his head when he sees something that excites him?

That was my reaction when Pulaski Academy was assigned to the same conference as Greenwood after being bumped up to Class 6A because of the Competitive Equity Factor for Arkansas private schools.

So, what many of us who follow high school football had anticipated is finally here: Pulaski Academy (8-0, 6-0) vs. Greenwood (7-1, 6-0) in what is most assuredly for the championship in the 6A-West Conference. It's the biggest game in the state tonight and a showdown that's been brewing for months.

Fans planning to attend the game at Smith-Robinson Stadium in Greenwood tonight had better get there early.

While Greenwood has been bullying opponents for years in Class 6A, Pulaski Academy has been doing the same in Class 5A. Between them, Greenwood and Pulaski Academy have combined for 20 state championships -- 10 apiece. Both are contenders for the 6A title this year with Pulaski Academy currently ranked No. 1 and Greenwood No. 2.

Do you like offense? Then, you can expect to see some eye-popping plays from a Pulaski Academy team that averages 53 points per game and a Greenwood team that averages 46 points per game. But Greenwood was awfully proud of its defensive effort three weeks ago when the Bulldogs shut out Lake Hamilton, 24-0.

That won't happen against Pulaski Academy, which is coached by Anthony Lucas, a former standout wide receiver for the Razorbacks who replaced Kevin Kelly last season.

Special teams play will be a factor tonight and Greenwood must have its "hands" team ready when Pulaski Academy decides to regularly onside kick and gain extra possessions.

They still do that, for sure.

Greenwood is accustomed to playing in big games and this one is no exception. I especially like how Greenwood responded when Lake Hamilton was 7-0 and I'm convinced the Bulldogs can win again against a powerhouse team that's moved into the neighborhood.

RICK'S PICK Greenwood

(Here are some other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

BENTONVILLE at Springdale

Fort Smith Southside at BENTONVILLE WEST

Rogers Heritage at FAYETTEVILLE

Springdale Har-Ber at ROGERS

Fort Smith Northside at CABOT

CLASS 6A

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN at Greenbrier

Mountain Home at VAN BUREN

Russellville at LAKE HAMILTON

CLASS 5A

ALMA at Dardanelle

FARMINGTON at Pea Ridge

HARRISON at Clarksville

SHILOH CHRISTIAN at Prairie Grove

CLASS 4A

Berryville at LINCOLN

ELKINS at Gentry

Gravette at OZARK

HUNTSVILLE at Green Forest

LAMAR at Clinton

CLASS 3A

BOONEVILLE at Lavaca

Hackett at GREENLAND

MANSFIELD at Cedarville

West Fork at CHARLESTON

CLASS 2A

BIGELOW at Conway Christian

Decatur at JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE

Mountainburg at HECTOR

LAST WEEK 22-4 (84%)

OVERALL 166-40 (80%)