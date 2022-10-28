PREP VB: Mansfield, Lavaca take care of business, earn berths in 2A state title match

MANSFIELD -- Natalie Allison always brings the energy for the Mansfield volleyball team.

The senior setter and outside hitter provided the spark needed early Thursday in the Lady Tigers' biggest match of the season so far.

Allison helped erase an early deficit and Mansfield used that momentum to rally for a 3-0 sweep (25-11, 25-13, 25-16) against Thaden in the semifinals of the Class 2A volleyball state tournament. The Lady Tigers will take on Lavaca for the Class 2A state championship at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Mansfield, the two-time defending state champions trailed 4-0 on its home court in the first set. That's when Allison made her impact.

She scored four of the team's initial five points during a 7-0 run to take back the lead. The Lady Tigers pushed the advantage to 12-5 and 19-6.

"She is our team captain for the past two years for a reason," Mansfield Coach Kaylie Pyles said of Allison. "She brings leadership and was our MVP in the state tournament last year. She brings enthusiasm and brings everybody up when things are down."

Allison finished with 11 kills and a team-high 17 assists.

"I knew coming off being down 4-0 it would be tough to get back into it," Allison said. "That's usually where all the energy starts is with those first four points. I knew my team needed to get some momentum flowing. I'm glad I could be the one for my teammates. These girls are amazing."

Thaden (22-10), which is located in Bentonville and hadn't lost a set in the state tournament entering Thursday, kept it close in the final two sets. But the Lady Tigers used two 6-0 runs in the second set to pull away. A 5-0 run and scoring six of the final seven points helped seal the third set.

Alyson Edwards was a big part of winning a close final set. Mansfield (26-3) found itself down 11-8, but five consecutive points from Edwards gave it a 14-12 edge. Edwards finished with 11 kills, 5 digs and 4 blocks.

Kaylee Ward had a team-high 13 kills with three blocks for Mansfield, while Madelen Jones finished with 12 assists. Kynslee Ward had a team-high nine digs.

Thaden was led by Noelle Wilkinson and Olive Deschamps, who each had a team-high seven kills.

Lavaca 3, Conway Christian 0

Madison Proctor thought last year was finally her team's time to return to the Class 2A state finals. It ended in heartbreak though, losing in five sets in the semifinals.

Lavaca took a 3-0 sweep (25-10, 25-19, 25-19) over Conway Christian on Thursday to make it to the championship game for the first time since 2020.

"I cried so much last year," Lavaca's junior middle blocker said. "We made it our mission to come back and win in this round. I really thought it was our year last season. There might be more tears today, but they will be from joy."

Proctor played a big role in reversing this year's result, finishing with a team-high seven aces and seven kills. She had three aces in a 6-0 run to close out the first set.

"Madison is an impact player for sure," Lavaca Coach Shannon Todaro said. "She has the height at 6-1 and uses that ability. She has been really, really solid the last two matches and does her job so well. It's hard to defend the middle, and she can really serve it."

Emerson Schaefer led Lavaca with a team-high 10 kills, while Anna Davis had seven kills and a team-high 20 assists.

Conway Christian's Lily Brister had a team-high seven kills to help lead the Eagles, who made it to the quarterfinals of the state tournament last season.

Lavaca (24-5) jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the second set to pull away. The Golden Arrows used a 6-0 and a 3-0 run early to extend the advantage.

After Lavaca led 144 in the final set, Conway Christian (22-3) cut the edge to 16-13 late before Lavaca took a 20-14 lead with an ace by Proctor.

Lavaca hasn't lost a set in the state tournament.

"It's been a work in progress, but they have worked so hard," Todaro said. "The theme this year was never settle. We had some rough games, but they never lost the desire to get back to the state finals. I'm so proud of this group."