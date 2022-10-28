PREP VB: Southside, Fayetteville punch tickets to 6A state final with semifinal wins on Thursday





ROGERS -- The West is definitely the best as far as Class 6A volleyball is concerned this season.

Fort Smith Southside, the No. 2 seed from the 6A-West Conference, bumped off 6A-Central champion Conway 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-20) in the semifinals of the Class 6A state tournament Thursday afternoon at Rogers Heritage's War Eagle Arena to punch its ticket to the state championship game.

The Lady Mavericks (30-7-1) will face 6A-West Conference champion and No. 1 seed Fayetteville in Saturday's final at 7 p.m. in Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The Lady Bulldogs (25-2) also swept Cabot 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-18) in Thursday's other semifinal.

Southside Coach Natalie Throneberry said she had a talk with her team following the Lady Mavericks' four-set win over Little Rock Central on Wednesday.

Throneberry said her team wasn't as focused in its first-round win, but that changed Thursday with a spot in the state title match on the line.

"We seemed a little distracted, a little nervous," Throneberry said of Wednesday's match. "It's hard to play on Wednesday, the bye game. You're used to Tuesday-Thursday in your head, and I think to a degree it did. Central pushed us. They were a great team. We had to keep our composure.

"Today we came in a little more focused, a little more intentional and I think it paid off."

Southside will be making its fourth final appearance in the past five seasons, but the Lady Mavericks haven't won a title in that span. Southside has won eight titles overall, but none since 2013.

Sophomore middle hitter Lydia led the Lady Mavericks' attack Thursday with a match-high 15 kills, while Sophia Neihouse added seven kills and sophomore Gabriela DuPree had six. Pitts also added three block assists. Setter Mileah Neal dished out 16 assists to go with 9 digs and 2 aces. DuPree also contributed 11 digs.

Megan Smith led Conway (24-3) with 11 kills and Kayla Smith had 10. Olivia Wiedower dished out a match-high 24 assists and Kim Quinit contributed a match-high 18 digs.

Fayetteville 3, Cabot 0

The Lady Panthers scored the first point in each set, but Fayetteville continued its mastery of in-state opponents to secure a chance at its third straight state title and sixth in eight years.

Not only has Fayetteville (25-2) not lost to an in-state opponent this season, but it also hasn't even dropped a set.

Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan said her senior-laden group took care of business to reach Saturday's title match.

"At this time of year, you want to score the points you need to win," Phelan said. "I think we were able to withstand the mini-runs and come back and score points and continue to keep pressure on them with our serve and defense. I thought Cabot played hard.

"I think offensively we did a nice job. We have some dynamic hitters and scored a lot of points from a lot of different places. Defensively, I thought we did a nice job keeping them from scoring and keeping the pressure on them."

Brooke Rockwell finished with 18 kills and 11 digs, while setter Kennedy Phelan dished out 35 assists to go with eight kills. Maddie LaFata also had eight kills for the Lady Bulldogs, who have 14 seniors.

Callie Ennis led Cabot with four kills, while Margaret Scott and Carys Schock added three each. Jenna Delamater also contributed nine digs and Jaycie Cook had 11 assists.

Cabot Coach Anna Robertson said facing a team like Fayetteville is tough even on a good day.

"It's hard when you keep playing the best game you can play and you're still playing catch-up," Robertson said. "They don't make a lot of mistakes. They are pretty constant. That's just a really good team. They didn't drop a set in their conference and we don't play against a lot of teams like that during the season."

Class 6A

At Rogers Heritage

Tuesday’s Scores

Match 1 W4 Bentonville def. C5 Bryant, 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-22)

Match 2 C3 Little Rock Central def W6 Rogers 3-2 (17-25, 24-26, 25-15, 26-24, 15-11)

Match 3 W5 Bentonville West. def. C4 Jonesboro 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19)

Match 4 W3 Springdale Har-Ber def. C6 North Little Rock 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-16)

Wednesday’s Scores

Match 5 C1 Conway def. W4Bentonville, 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-13)

Match 6 W2 Fort Smith Southside def. C3 Little Rock Central, 3-1 (25-15, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13)

Match 7 W1 Fayetteville def. W5 Bentonville West, 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-15).

Match 8 C2 Cabot def.W3 Springdale Har-Ber, 3-2 ( 18-25, 25-13, 26-28, 25-17,15-10)

Thursday’s Scores

Match 9 W2 Fort Smith Southside def. C1 Conway, 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-20)

Match 10 W1 Fayetteville def. C2 Cabot, 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-18)

Saturday’s Championship Match

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Match 11 W2 Fort Smith Southside vs. Fayetteville, 7 p.m.





Gabriela Dupree (shown) and the Fort Smith Southside volleyball team defeated Conway 3-0 in a Class 6A state semifinal Thursday at Rogers Heritage. Fayetteville beat Cabot by the same score in the other semifinal. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





