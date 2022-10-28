State House candidate Minner accuses expenditure committee of failure to file contributions report

State House candidate Trent Minner of Conway claimed Wednesday in a Faulkner County circuit court filing that the Liberty and Justice for Arkansas independent expenditure committee has failed to file a single report with the secretary of state's office disclosing contributions made to the committee, its expenses or its independent expenditures in violation of state law since its registration in April 2021.

The committee disputed what it called the material allegations in Minner's complaint.

Under state law, independent expenditure committees that make independent expenditures totaling $500 or more in the aggregate in a calendar year are required to file both pre-election reports at 30 and seven days prior to an election and a post-election report identifying contributions and expenses, said Minner, who is a Republican challenging Democratic state Rep. Steve Magie of Conway.

The secretary of state's website shows the committee filed four reports for the periods that ranged from Jan. 1, 2021, until Oct. 4, 2022, with the secretary of state's office on Oct. 17

Minner, who is an attorney, asked a circuit judge to issue a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction ordering the committee to cease all illegal political activity from the time of the filing Wednesday until Election Day on Nov. 8, or until the secretary of state's office has determined the committee is in compliance with the law.

The Liberty and Justice for Arkansas committee said Thursday night in a written statement provided by spokeswoman Dawn Vandiver that "Liberty and Justice for Arkansas denies all material allegations set forth in Trent Minner's complaint."

"This filing is purely political," the committee said. "Mr. Minner is using Arkansas's legal system to gain media attention."

Minner said the Liberty and Justice committee made an independent expenditure when it released a widely reported digital video political ad "imploring voters 'to stop [Republican gubernatorial candidate] Sarah Sanders,'" on or about June 10, 2021, and the amount spent on the creation, production and promotion of the ad exceeded $500.

On June 10, 2021, the committee started paying for Facebook political ads through their page "Defeat Sarah Huckabee Sanders" and the ads ran until Nov. 11, 2021, and at least $4,796 was spent by the committee to fund these ads, Minner said in his court filing.

On Sept. 30,2022, the committee started running digital political ads through its Facebook page and at least $5,606 was spent on these ads, Minner said. He said the political ads paid by the committee in the last two months targeted several Republican candidates, including himself, with negative messages and promoted several Democratic candidates with positive messages.

The committee's reports show it received a total of $125,105.12 in contributions and spent $108,822.49 from Jan. 1, 2021, through Oct. 4 of this year.

The committee reported it received $50,000 contributions each from Edward Huffman and Cheryl Huffman of Darien, Conn., on April 30, 2021.