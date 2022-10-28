SOCCER

ASU snatches West Division title

Forward Darby Stotts scored her third game-winning goal of the season and goalkeeper Olivia Luther made seven saves to shut out South Alabama, lifting Arkansas State’s women to a 1-0 win and the Sun Belt Conference West Division title Thursday afternoon at A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro.

The Jaguars had not lost in conference play entering the day, but the Red Wolves grabbed the game’s only goal in the 58th minute as Mckenzie Robinson fed Emma Riley, whose touch then deflected off a defender and to Stotts’ feet. She did the rest, giving ASU (9-5-3, 7-2-1) a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

South Alabama (10-2-6, 6-1-3) finished the regular season with 21 points — just behind the Red Wolves’ 22 — with the Sun Belt Conference Tournament beginning Monday.

— Mitchell Gladstone

UCA women advance to ASUN semifinals

The University of Central Arkansas women tied Lipscomb 1-1 in regulation and won 5-4 in penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals of the ASUN Tournament on Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla.

UCA, the No. 6 seed, opened the scoring early with a goal in the sixth minute by Taylor Lassiter.

Lipscomb, the No. 3 seed, tied it in the 34th minute on a goal by Kelli Beiler.

UCA was under pressure throughout the game as Lipscomb outshot it 42-5 and put 13 shots on target. UCA goalkeeper Keyla Perez made 12 saves to take the Bears to penalties.

— Sam Lane

VOLLEYBALL ATU secures spot in GAC Tournament

Arkansas Tech punched its ticket to the Great American Conference Tournament with a 3-1 victory (22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20) over Southern Arkansas on Thursday at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

The Golden Suns (8-19, 6-8 GAC) set the pace early in the fourth set with five straight kills from Kaitlyn Neal, Sierra Orton and Maddi Siedenburg to take a 6-2 lead. ATU closed the match on a 5-1 run for its third consecutive victory.

Neal led the Golden Suns on offense with a match-high 17 kills, while Brianna Merkel added 14 kills and Gracie Palmer recorded a match-high 45 assists. Arkansas Tech finished with a .281 hitting percentage.

Anna Crittenden knocked down a team-high 11 kills for Southern Arkansas, who tallied a .159 hitting percentage. Emily Larmeu led the Muleriders with 23 assists and Sakura Thomas added a team-high 14 digs for Southern Arkansas.

The GAC Tournament begins Nov. 10 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Okla.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services



