Stop, Nevada ballot counters told

PAHRUMP, Nev. -- Nevada's secretary of state told a rural county late Thursday it must halt a first-of-its-kind hand count of mail-in votes after the state Supreme Court warned the current process violates Nevada election law.

Volunteers in rural Nye County had wrapped up a second day of hand-counting the ballots by the time the Supreme Court issued a three-page opinion siding with objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican who is in charge of elections and has been critical of the sort of voter-fraud conspiracy theories that fueled the hand tallying of ballots that began Wednesday, said the "hand-counting process must cease immediately."

Citing the court's ruling, she said in a letter to the Nye County clerk that the current hand-count procedure may not resume until after the close of polls on Nov. 8.

Cegavske said "no alternative hand-counting process may proceed" until she and the county can determine if there are any feasible alternatives that would comply with the Supreme Court order.

Lawyers for Nye County did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press Thursday night seeking comment.

In its three-page ruling Thursday evening, the high court stopped short of halting the recount. But it sided with the arguments the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada made in an emergency motion filed earlier Thursday.

The ACLU accused Nye County officials of violating a Supreme Court order issued last week requiring the count to be conducted in a way that prevents public release of early results before polls close to in-person voting Nov. 8.

The ACLU argued that reading candidates' names aloud from ballots within hearing distance of public observers violates the court rule.

Attorneys for Nye County said in a court filing earlier Thursday that the ACLU was engaging in "political stunts and 'gotcha' games." It asked the court to distinguish between observers verbally describing the "vote count" and observers learning the "election results."

Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly said counting was scheduled to continue today.

On the first day of counting Wednesday, The Associated Press and other observers, including some from the ACLU, watched as volunteers were sworn in and split into groups in six different rooms at a Nye County office building in Pahrump, 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

ACLU Nevada chief Athar Haseebullah described on Twitter what he saw as "a disaster of a process."

Haseebullah on Thursday provided additional detail about an apparently armed polling place volunteer who he said ushered an ACLU observer out of a counting room on Wednesday in a dispute about whether she was improperly tallying votes on a notepad.

"That volunteer never drew a firearm," Haseebullah said, describing what he said appeared to be a handgun handle visible in the woman's waistband. "We weren't removed from the counting site, but that volunteer did pull my team member out of the room where she was observing."

Interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, in the county filing to the Supreme Court, alleged that the unnamed ACLU observer was taking notes in violation of the court order that said observers "will not prematurely release any information about the vote process."

Some teams the AP observed spent about three hours each counting 50 ballots. Mismatches, where all three talliers didn't have the same number of votes for a candidate, led to recounts and occasionally more recounts.

On Thursday, volunteers counted 25 ballots at a time instead of 50 -- a decision Kampf made in response to the difficulty in counting 50 ballots at a time.

"The first day was a little rough as you could imagine, but today things are going very smooth, much fewer recounts," Kampf told KLAS-TV in Las Vegas. After counting 900 ballots Wednesday, Kampf said his goal was to count about 2,000 ballots per day.