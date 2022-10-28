Storied aisles

While looking into the proposed library millage reduction in Craighead County, I also wound up looking back at long-buried memories about my own childhood library.

Libraries are, by nature, stoic and understated institutions that stand foundationally among public spaces. They're also among the truly meaningful things we too often take for granted.

Indeed, I hadn't let my mind drift back to Main Street in Hayti, Mo., for ages. For many children, the public library is one of the first "clubs" to which they can belong. I still recall the giddy pride in receiving my first library card, which seemed like both an initiation into an exclusive membership and also a passport to new explorations.

Conran Library sat on the town square in Hayti, Mo. I remember its flat brick facade, and its name carved indelibly into gray concrete running across the top of the stately but austere building.

It was situated catty-corner from Peoples Drug Store, whose old-fashioned soda fountain and pinball machine up near the front door made it popular with kids. Many hours were spent by me, my brother and our contemporaries honing flipper skills and trying to set high scores.

All these decades later, I've never found another establishment capable of making a marshmallow root beer fountain drink like those I savored as a 10-year-old at Peoples. Whenever I visit historic soda fountains, I inquire about the beverage, and while a couple of places took a shot at making one, they could never get the marshmallow as creamy.

Occasionally through the years, I've tried re-creating it at home, to no avail. I've reconciled myself to the fact that it's a taste and texture that only lives now in my memory.

Just down the sidewalk from Conran Library was a pool hall, which was officially forbidden for kids by most parents, but unofficially snuck into from time to time. It was always dark inside during the day (which was the only time we were out roaming downtown), which made it seem mysterious.

The town square was a vibrant place, only two blocks from my house. There was a shoe store, a department store, a clothing store, a florist, a grocery store, a barbershop, a cafe, a hardware store and more--all lined up neatly to form a box around the courthouse.

The bank that sponsored my Little League team was just a block off the square, and around the corner from there was my church, which was right across the street from my school.

We had a library at school, of course, but it wasn't as big or impressive as the public library, and it wasn't a private sanctuary like the one on the square. At school I was often directed to books; at Conran Library I explored on my own. Plus it was open on Saturday.

Sometimes when I visited, I would ask the librarian to help me find a certain book that my mom had told me about. Other times, I would just wander through the aisles and stacks. As a child, the book spines were always easy enough to read, but more than once when I brought a book up to the desk, the librarian would tell me it was more advanced than my grade-level.

"I'm not sure you can understand it," she would say.

"I'd like to try!" I would respond.

Sometimes she was right, but I still benefited from the challenge and the effort even then. Knowing there were good stories and information just above my reading level made me want to learn about them. And that made me want to be a better reader.

I was usually alone when I went to the library, unlike most other kid activities, which gave my visits a meditative component--though I didn't really think of it that way then. But the bond between book and reader is solitary, and to this day I still find a soothing peace and tranquility scanning rows of books on shelves.

The very atmosphere of a library is inspiring. Visually, book-lined shelves whisper promises of vast mental voyages, the volumes almost beckoning to be pulled down and flipped through. Being surrounded by immeasurable knowledge covering countless subjects, all within reach, both empowers and humbles.

And though everything seems older to the new eyes of children, libraries carry a special sense of solid, ancient legacy. Even in a modern building, filled with freshly printed books, the words on the pages can be centuries old, or older. The past isn't just housed in libraries, it speaks there.

The newest words are there, too. Today's libraries are also technology titans, especially in smaller locales where home Internet is still spotty and expensive. New generations of children's minds bloom in discovery in libraries every day, just like I did.

The biblical axiom holds that where we put our treasure, there our heart will be also. For all those who have a heart for the distinctly American tradition of an informed citizenry perpetuating a self-governed republic, your local library is a national treasure.

I hope that sentiment finds its way into the televised debate tonight about the Craighead County library.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.