Suspect arrested in I-10 shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans say they have arrested one of two women seen on a social-media video firing guns from a moving vehicle on Interstate 10.

The 20-year-old suspect surrendered this week with her attorney present, according to police. The other suspect, a 21-year-old woman, was still at large.

Police said the shootings occurred Oct. 16.

Video circulating on social media showed two women, one in the front seat, the other in the back, firing handguns from the passenger-side windows.

Police said conviction on the charge of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle would bring a prison sentence of five to 10 years.

Nobody was reported injured in the incident. However, The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reported that highway shootings have increased in the city, with six people killed this year.

Police said the shootings generally fall into one of three categories: road rage incidents, feuds in which shooters are targeting someone they know or someone getting caught in the crossfire.