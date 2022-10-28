The Fear Of The Cat

BOONEVILLE -- Journalists are taught from the outset that to get the best out of a story they must go to the best source available.

That's why I contacted Glenn Parrish for the continuation of our Football Town series that focuses today on Booneville. If anyone knows about Booneville it's Parrish, who is the communications director at Booneville Public Schools and a former newspaper reporter who continues to make the press box at Bearcat Stadium his second home on Friday nights.

Through exhaustive research, Parrish literally wrote a book -- Purple & Old Gold, 75 years of Bearcat Football -- in 1994 on the Booneville football program with stories and statistics on a list he continues to update.

For instance, it was Parrish who provided the information three weeks ago that Dax Goff had set a single-season rushing record when he ran for 307 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-21 victory over West Fork.

"That book came about because Brandon Herrera was getting close to scoring the most points," said Parrish, who began writing about the Bearcats for the school newspaper in the eighth grade and graduated from Booneville High School in 1982. "The only way to find out who scored more was to go game-by-game. So, I started with 1920, and I found out that Brandon did break the record that's long since been obliterated."

Parrish wasn't around when Booneville began its rise as a dominant high school football program in Arkansas in 1932 with the first of 37 conference championships. Booneville has reached the state semifinals 21 times and the state finals nine times, and it has won the state championship four times -- in 1986, 2000, 2013 and 2018.

The Booneville program through the decades has been a model of consistency, which former Bearcats coach Scott Hyatt attributes in large part to community support from groups like Friends of the Bearcats and the Bearcat Football Foundation. He also credits a work ethic and winning tradition that's been passed along to athletes who choose to wear "Royal Purple" and "Old Gold" football uniforms of the Bearcats.

"Once you've coached here, it's hard to coach somewhere else," said Hyatt, who has worked in the Booneville School District for 33 years, including in his current position as dean of students. "The community support is really good. As for the players, I never coached a Division I player in all the time I've been here. But I'll use Cody Elliott, our senior fullback this year, as an example of why we've been so successful here. Cody is 5-7, 150 pounds but, in his mind, he's 6-0, 200 pounds. We've had a lot of kids who just get after it and play Booneville football the way it's been done for years here."

Ken Rippy compiled a record of 164-43 in 17 seasons at Booneville before he retired from coaching in 2007. Booneville kept winning under Scott Hyatt, who was promoted from defensive coordinator and compiled a record of 123-36 with two state championships in 13 years as the Bearcats coach. The 2013 team coached by Scott Hyatt turned in one of the most dominant seasons in the history of Arkansas high school football history when it finished 15-0 and outscored its opponents 571-161. Booneville averaged 38 points per game and held six opponents to a touchdown or less.

"There was a tie at one time, but Booneville in 2013 went wire-to-wire and never trailed," Parrish said.

Booneville had to work extra hard to claim the Class 4A state championship at War Memorial that season. Not only did the Bearcats have to battle an outstanding team from Warren, they had to battle the elements as well. The game was played in a downpour and interrupted twice by lightning delays.

The game started at 7 p.m. and ended after 11:40 p.m. with Booneville holding on for a 14-12 victory over the Lumberjacks to cap a perfect season.

"I had never been through a game like that with the delays, and it was mentally exhausting for the players and coaches," Hyatt said. "We pounded on them early. Then we had the first delay in the second quarter when we were in the red zone and didn't score. After the second delay, our kids seemed kind of shell-shocked and mentally exhausted. I turned to [then-assistant coach] Ricky May and said 'I just hope we can hang on.' We did, but it was mentally very taxing."

The 2000s have been particularly productive for Booneville, which won state championships in 2000, 2013, and 2018 and finished as state runners-up in 2001.

Like the 2013 team, Booneville in 2018 again finished 15-0 under coach Hyatt while outscoring its opponents by a whopping 628-188 count. The Bearcats put an exclamation on their title that year with a 35-0 shutout over Osceola in the Class 3A state championship game in Little Rock. Booneville overpowered its opponents with its trademark ground attack led by Carson Ray, who finished the season with 1,760 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns.

High school football is a family tradition, particularly in many rural areas, and Booneville is no different with players stretching over generations from the same family. The Ray family has had five members who've rushed for 1,000 yards in a season for the Bearcats.

Rick, the uncle of Allen "Gator" Ray, started it all in 1970. Bruce Ray, Allen's father, matched the accomplishment in 1973. Allen followed in their footsteps in 1998 and 1999 with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before Carson, Randon and Rylen Ray all followed in the footsteps of their father, Allen. Randon Ray rushed for over 1,600 yards and 33 touchdowns last year as an all-state quarterback and his brother, Rylen Ray, made all-conference last year after running for 1,027 yards on a Booneville team that finished 13-2 after losing to Harding Academy in the state semifinals in Class 3A.

Each season presents new challenges even for powerhouse programs like Booneville, which moved to the Class 3A-1 conference after winning five consecutive league championships in the 3A-4.

Charleston has long ruled the 3A-1 conference, and the Tigers showed why with a 42-14 win over a depleted Booneville team that was missing nine players, including five starters, because of a suspension. But Booneville has overcome adversity before, and Bearcat fans can expect to see their team again in the postseason playoffs.





Rick On The Road —Football Towns

Each week, award-winning Northwest Arkansas Democrat- Gazette sports columnist Rick Fires will go on the road across the region, visiting communities where football is an integral part of the Friday night fabric. Award-winning photojournalist Charlie Kaijo will document the journey through interviews and photographs that illustrate what makes each town a football town.

Aug. 26: Prairie Grove

Sept. 2: Farmington

Sept. 9: Alma

Sept. 16: Springdale

Sept. 23: Bentonville

Sept. 30: Fayetteville

Oct. 7: Fort Smith

Oct. 14: Charleston

Oct. 21: Harrison

Today: Booneville

Nov. 4: Greenwood





Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MICHAEL WOODS Booneville coach Ken Rippy watches his team workout Wednesday afternoon in Booneville. 8/3/05



NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Scott Hyatt, Booneville head coach, joins players in celebration after defeating Prescott Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, during the class 3A state semifinal game at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville.



Prairie Grove senior Ethan Miller takes off for a big gain against Gravette in a game played earlier this season. The Tigers are seeking a playoff berth in their first season in the 5A-West Conference with Miller leading the way. Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL



Greenwood wide receiver Grant Karnes (3) scores a touchdown reception, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, during the second quarter against Lake Hamilton at Smith-Robinson Stadium in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/221015Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BOB COLEMAN - Booneville's Allen "Gator" Ray of Booneville during last Friday night action. 12/3/99



Dax Goff (34) of Booneville carries the ball as Wyatt Simmons (10) and Peyton Cole (30) of Harding Academy pursue, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, during the first quarter of the Wildcats’ 44-14 win at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville. Visit nwaonline.com/220917Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

