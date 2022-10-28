Sections
This week’s high school football schedule

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:35 a.m.

Thursday's game

7A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Southwest 30, Little Rock Central 22

Today's games

7A-CENTRAL

Bryant at North Little Rock

Fort Smith Northside at Cabot

Jonesboro at Conway

7A-WEST

Bentonville at Springdale

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville West

Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville

Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers

6A-EAST

Jacksonville at Searcy

LR Catholic at El Dorado

Sheridan at Greene County Tech

Sylvan Hills at Marion

West Memphis at Benton

6A-WEST

LR Christian at Greenbrier

Mountain Home at Van Buren

Pulaski Academy at Greenwood

Russellville at Lake Hamilton

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at Watson Chapel

Maumelle at Vilonia

Mills at Morrilton

White Hall at Joe T. Robinson

5A-EAST

Batesville at Southside Batesville

Nettleton at Valley View

Paragould at Brookland

Wynne at Forrest City

5A-SOUTH

Camden Fairview at Hot Springs

Hot Springs Lakeside at LR Parkview

Magnolia at De Queen

Texarkana at Hope

5A-WEST

Alma at Dardanelle

Farmington at Pea Ridge

Harrison at Clarksville

Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove

4A-1

Berryville at Lincoln

Elkins at Gentry

Gravette at Ozark

Huntsville at Green Forest

4A-2

Cave City at Bald Knob

Harding Academy at Heber Springs

Stuttgart at Lonoke

4A-3

Blytheville at Pocahontas

Gosnell at Harrisburg

Highland at Jonesboro Westside

Rivercrest at Trumann

4A-4

Benton Harmony Grove at Mayflower

Dover at Pottsville

Lamar at Clinton

LR Hall at Bauxite

4A-7

Ashdown at Mena

Malvern at Nashville

4A-8

DeWitt at McGehee

Dumas at Crossett

Helena-West Helena at Warren

Monticello at Star City

3A-1

Booneville at Lavaca

Hackett at Greenland

Mansfield at Cedarville

West Fork at Charleston

3A-2

Melbourne at Quitman

Perryville at Salem

Yellville-Summit at Newport

3A-3

Hoxie at Osceola

Manila at Walnut Ridge

Piggott at Palestine-Wheatley

3A-4

Centerpoint at Glen Rose

Magnet Cove at Paris

Two Rivers at Bismarck

3A-5

Gurdon at Smackover

Junction City at Horatio

3A-6

Drew Central at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Lake Village at Camden Harmony Grove

Rison at Barton

2A-1

Bigelow at Conway Christian

Decatur at Johnson County Westside

Mountainburg at Hector

2A-2

Earle at Clarendon

East Poinsett County at Des Arc

Marked Tree at Cross County

McCrory at Marianna

2A-3

Mount Ida at Foreman

Murfreesboro at Lafayette County

Poyen at Mineral Springs

2A-4

Carlisle at England

Hampton at Episcopal Collegiate

Hazen at Bearden

8-MAN

2A-NORTH

Izard County at Brinkley

KIPP Delta at Augusta

2A-SOUTH

Dermott at Hermitage

Strong at Mountain Pine

Woodlawn at Marvell

Print Headline: This week’s high school football schedule

