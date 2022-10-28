Tonight’s overall top 10 games

NO. 1 BRYANT AT NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Charging Wildcat Stadium, North Little Rock

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur

RECORDS Bryant 7-0, 5-0 7A-Central; North Little Rock 5-3, 4-1

NOTEWORTHY Bryant has won 48 straight games against in-state competition, dating to a 2018 loss to North Little Rock. Bryant has beaten North Little Rock six times since then, including the 2018 and 2019 state championship games. ... Bryant has the fourth-best scoring defense in the state, holding opponents to 9.9 points per game.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE NO. 2 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Cabot

COACHES Fort Smith Northside: Felix Curry; Cabot: Scott Reed

RECORDS Fort Smith Northside 3-5, 2-3 7A-Central; Cabot 6-2, 4-1

NOTEWORTHY Cabot has won its past five games against Fort Smith Northside. ... Cabot has the second-ranked scoring defense in Class 7A, holding opponents to 14.8 points per game. ... Northside is allowing 37.4 points per game. ... A win would secure a playoff berth for Northside.

NO. 3 PULASKI ACADEMY AT NO. 6 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Smith-Robinson Stadium, Greenwood

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Greenwood: Chris Young

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 8-0, 6-0 6A-West; Greenwood 7-1, 6-0

NOTEWORTHY This is the first meeting for these teams since the second round of the 2009 Class 5A playoffs, won 21-14 by Pulaski Academy. ... Pulaski Academy enters with the state's top scoring offense, averaging 52.8 points per game. ... Pulaski Academy has won 36 straight games against in-state competition. ... Greenwood has won 53 straight home games.

JONESBORO AT NO. 4 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

COACHES Jonesboro: Randy Coleman; Conway: Keith Fimple

RECORDS Jonesboro 2-6, 1-4 7A-Central; Conway 7-1, 4-1

NOTEWORTHY Conway has won its past five games against Jonesboro. ... The Wampus Cats are averaging 45.9 points per game this season. ... Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo has thrown for 2,048 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. ... This is the first losing season for Jonesboro since 2017.

NO. 5 BENTONVILLE AT SPRINGDALE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium, Springdale

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Springdale: Brett Hobbs

RECORDS Bentonville 7-1, 5-0 7A-West; Springdale 1-7, 1-4

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has won 14 consecutive games against Springdale. ... Bentonville quarterback Carter Nye has thrown for 1,740 yards and 21 touchdowns. ... Bentonville running back Josh Ficklin has rushed for 1,014 yards and 14 touchdowns. ... Springdale is allowing 37.9 points per game.

NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC AT EL DORADO

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Memorial Stadium, El Dorado

COACHES Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman; El Dorado: Steven Jones

RECORDS Little Rock Catholic 8-0, 7-0 6A-East; El Dorado 4-4, 4-3

NOTEWORTHY This is the first meeting for these teams this century. ... Little Rock Catholic's defense is among the state's elite, holding opponents to 12.5 points per game. ... El Dorado running back Shadarious Plummer has accounted for 1,200 total yards of offense and 17 touchdowns.

RUSSELLVILLE AT NO. 8 LAKE HAMILTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

COACHES Russellville: Dave Wheeler; Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran

RECORDS Russellville 4-4, 4-3 6A-West; Lake Hamilton 7-1, 5-1

NOTEWORTHY Lake Hamilton has won its past three games with Russellville. ... Both teams are coming off losses, Lake Hamilton's being its first of the season. ... Lake Hamilton has the second-ranked scoring defense in Class 6A, holding opponents to 18.2 points per game. ... Russellville's Cayden Rose has five interceptions in seven games.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE AT NO. 9 BENTONVILLE WEST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolverine Stadium, Centerton

COACHES Fort Smith Southside: Kim Dameron; Bentonville West: Bryant Pratt

RECORDS Fort Smith Southside 3-5, 2-3 7A-West; Bentonville West 6-2, 4-1

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville West has won three of its four games against Fort Smith Southside, including the past three meetings. ... A win for Bentonville West secures a top-two spot in the conference standings. ... A win for Southside secures a playoff berth. ... Bentonville West quarterback Jake Casey has thrown for 1,775 yards and 17 touchdowns.

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE AT NO. 10 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Team: Jared McBride; Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding

RECORDS Hot Springs Lakeside 2-5, 2-3 5A-South; Little Rock Parkview 6-2, 5-0

NOTEWORTHY This is the first meeting between these teams this century. ... Parkview is holding opponents to 18.9 points per game. ... Lakeside quarterback Jacob Hermosillo has thrown for 1,175 yards and 14 touchdowns. ... A win for Parkview locks up a top-two spot in the 5A-South.