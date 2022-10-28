In an era in which the 10 richest people in the world more than doubled their fortunes in the midst of a pandemic, as everyone else's portfolio seemed to vaporize in the air like steam in the Sonoran, it is up to our finest social satirists to strike a blow for the rest of us. Ruben Ostlund has what appears to be a direct pipeline into the psyche of his often wealthy and exceedingly vain characters. More than anything, it seems, money has the ability to help them hide their frail neediness and vanities from the outside world, a disguise the devilishly funny Swedish director delights in exposing in vibrant colors.

"Triangle of Sadness," which won the Palme d'Or at Cannes back in May, might be his most acerbic takedown yet. It's divided into three sections, the first of which focuses on the trials and tribulations of a pair of stunning models, Carl (Harris Dickinson), and Yaya (the late Charlbi Dean, who died of apparent septicemia in August), as they cavort around, and argue about money ("It's such a hard thing to talk about," Carl says, after an altercation at a fancy restaurant).

The second section finds the now-happy couple aboard a $250 million luxury yacht for a cruise -- paid for by her IG sponsors -- amid a throng of older, richer, and generally less happy other patrons. Even here, however, the icy grip of reality is close at hand: The ship is "led" by a boozed-up, Marxist-leaning captain (Woody Harrelson), who goes Missing In Action for much of the proceedings, and then gets wildly drunk with a Russian fertilizer oligarch (Zlatko Buric), during the night of a pounding gale, that leaves many of the guests violently ill in a multi-orifice serenade of bodily secretions and despair -- and that's before the pirates show up.

The final act, which noticeably drags a bit after the whippet-fast first two thirds, finds the group of survivors washed up on a proverbial desert (tropical) island, desperate for someone to take command of their sorry state. They find an unlikely -- and ruthless -- leader in Abigail (Dolly De Leon), the former "head of toilets" on the ship, who creates a new hierarchy that ultimately leads us right back into similarly violent chaos.

As is his usual manner, ­Ostlund mostly dispenses with subtlety in favor of a raucous sort of precision (the sounds of buzzing insects inform one scene, in another, the whining rub of a windshield wiper; one shot of a seriously sick wealthy woman sliding helplessly back and forth on the slick floor in her bathroom is hilarious in its abject cruelty), setting up his gilded pins for the inevitable bowling ball hurtling at them. One imagines it won the top prize at Cannes for its raw audaciousness as much as anything else.