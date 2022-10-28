Twitter is Musk’s, leadership leaves

Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, putting the world's richest man in charge of the struggling social network after six months of public and legal wrangling over the deal.

Among Musk's first moves: changing the leadership. Departures include CEO Parag Agrawal; Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, who joined Twitter in 2017; and Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012, according to people familiar with the matter. Edgett was escorted out of the building, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.

The world's richest man is still expected to cut more staff as part of the takeover, however, causing anxiety among workers. On Thursday, Musk posted a video of him walking into the San Francisco office carrying a kitchen sink. He also changed his Twitter profile description to read "Chief Twit."

The social media company's workforce now numbers about 7,500, and many employees are greeting the prospect of ownership by Musk with trepidation. Musk expects to double revenue within three years, a person familiar with the matter said last week.

The deal was originally expected to close by 4 p.m. Central time today, as lawyers and bankers on both sides raced to finalize the paperwork. Completing the transaction marks the culmination of a monthslong saga that saw Musk amass a big stake in the company, agree to join its board before changing his mind and then embark on a hasty quest to take Twitter private.

Aside from the debt financing, he also rounded up a who's who of billionaire buddies and other investors to pony up part of the equity needed, signing the takeover agreement while waiving the right to examine Twitter's financials.

As markets tumbled and it became clear that he had vastly overpaid, Musk reversed course again, backing out of the deal and alleging that Twitter misled him about the prevalence of fake accounts. After Twitter took him to court in Delaware to force his hand, Musk relented and negotiations resumed.

Shareholders will be paid $54.20 per share, and Twitter will now operate as a private company.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Musk has told bankers he expected the deal to close by the deadline. Banks were expecting a borrowing notice from Musk for $13 billion in debt financing, with the intention of the funds going into escrow Thursday.

The gap between Twitter's share price and the takeover offer narrowed to less than $1 as the stock closed at $53.35 on Wednesday in New York.

SOOTHING ADVERTISERS

Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to "help humanity" and doesn't want it to become a "free-for-all hellscape," where anything can be said with no consequences.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk wrote, in an unusually long message for the Tesla Inc. CEO who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets.

He continued: "There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society."

The message reflects concerns among advertisers -- Twitter's chief source of revenue -- that Musk's plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.

Information for this article was contributed by Ed Hammond, Katie Roof, Kurt Wagner and Ed Ludlow of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and Matt O'Brien The Associated Press.