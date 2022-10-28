WC looks for homecoming victory

Coach Maurice Moody declares this football season at Watson Chapel a winning one.

His Wildcats may have won only one game so far this season, but there's more to winning. And that's not just a cliche with Moody.

"I'm encouraged," Moody, who is in his first year coaching the Wildcats, said.

"There are a lot of positives and a lot of stuff to build on going into offseason.

These kids are learning how to win, and winning isn't just on the scoreboard.

It's hitting 100% workouts, no kids in SIP (school improvement plans).

Winning has to be saturated all over the program.

I knew we weren't going to win nine or 10 ballgames.

It doesn't work that way."

The Wildcats (1-7, 0-6 in 5A-Central) may just win tonight when they celebrate their homecoming and host the Beebe Badgers (4-5, 2-5) at their stadium.

The Wildcats have struggled this year, and Moody, who had high expectations, doesn't pretend they haven't.

They started the year off winning against Texarkana in a nonconference game, 48-0.

Another win has been elusive, although the Wildcats came close last week against the Maumelle Hornets, 39-38 in overtime.

He said his players have had to learn the concept of winning.

"When you inherit a program like this, you have to take winning anyway you can," Moody said.

"You have to remember they didn't win a game last year."

Moody is used to entering negative environments and turning them into positives.

The veteran coach took a struggling Little Rock McClellan ballclub and turned the Crimson Lions into a two-time class 5A runner-up (2015, 2017).

This year was one for learning -- for him and his players -- and sewing seeds for a better next year.

"These kids aren't used to playing with a lead," Moody said.

"Kids have to have the will and the killer instinct to finish a guy off and take care of business.

Football is a physical game. You are beating and banging, but so much of it is mental.

That takes a different type of individual."

Some of his players have been hit with injuries this season and continue to battle them.

"The injury bug has hit us," Moody said. "We have a few guys out, so we have to put guys in places.

It's late in the season, so no one is 100 percent healthy. Beebe will be tough but it's very winnable."

Early in the season, the Watson Chapel School District had a series of threats called in, allegedly by a student, who was later arrested.

One of the threats was on a Friday afternoon when the school had a home football game.

The fans didn't come out for that game like they had earlier ones, and attendance sagged for most of the season afterward.

The threats, Moody said, didn't cause all of the problems his players faced on the field, but they "somewhat" affected the team.

"I think it kind of deterred the fanbase," Moody said.

"When you look at kids like ours who already need a fanbase, then yeah, it hurt. If you look at our scrimmage, our parking lot was jammed pack.

Once we had those threats, we fell to 50 percent capacity."

Moody was hired at Watson Chapel last December. While the focus is always varsity football on Friday night, Moody wears more than one coaching hat. He actually coaches four nights a week with seventh grade, eighth- and ninth-grade football, and his son plays on the seventh-grade team.

Coaching younger players offers Moody the chance to mold players that eventually could be playing on Friday night for him.

But he says the schedule of coaching four nights a week is tough. "Moving forward, we are looking at getting a junior high staff, strictly junior high," Moody said. "They need some guys, four or five coaches, at least two or three, that are dedicated to them." For now, while the state playoffs may be out of reach for Moody's high school team, the Wildcats aren't giving up.

"We go in and be who we are," Moody said. "We will play our brand of football, which is, make no mistake about it, this ballgame is far from over."