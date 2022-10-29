2 officers on administrative leave after shootout

Pine Bluff police have named the two detectives involved in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect outside the ImmunoTek Plasma Center, aka iTek Plasma, on Camden Road earlier this week. Detectives William Wilfong and Jason Boykin have been placed on administrative leave, pending completion of the investigation by Arkansas State Police and a review by Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter. The officers were not injured.

Police say they were attempting to make contact with Dustin Denton, 30, at ImmunoTek about 4:36 p.m. Wednesday. Officer Deondre Goodwin said in a police report narrative that he, Wilfong and Detective Sgt. Steven Rucker entered the business at 2809 S. Camden Road and immediately made contact with Denton. "I then advised Mr. Denton to stop walking away and to show his hands," Goodwin said. "Mr. Denton refused to stop, and moments later removed a gray/black handgun from the front area of his pants, exiting the business with the weapon still in his hand. I then advised all other officers on scene by radio that Mr. Denton was exiting the business with a weapon still in his hand. "While attempting to catch up with Mr. Denton, numerous gunshots were discharged outside of the business from other Detectives and Mr. Denton.

Moments later, myself and Sgt. S. Rucker exited the building, making contact with Mr. Denton who had been wounded and taken into custody by Detective J. Boykin and Detective W. Wilfong. Lt. [Derric] Neal and Sgt. [Ryan] Moheb were also on scene set up in attempt to take Mr. Denton into custody." Denton was treated at the scene and transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. His condition is not known.

He was wanted on numerous criminal charges including possession of a weapon by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and parole violation.

Pine Bluff police investigating a homicide were also seeking Denton for questioning, state police said.