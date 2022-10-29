The world in brief: 42 die in Philippine landslides, flooding





42 die in Philippines landslides, flooding

COTABATO, Philippines -- Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains swamped a southern Philippine province, killing at least 42 people, leaving 16 others missing and trapping some residents on their roofs, officials said Friday.

The intense rains were triggered by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which was expected to slam today into the country's eastern coast from the Pacific Ocean, forecasters said.

Based on reports from mayors, governors and disaster-response officials, 27 died mostly by drowning and landslides in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, 10 in Datu Blah Sinsuat town and five others in Upi town, all in Maguindanao province, said Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a five-province Muslim autonomous region run by former guerrillas.

Six people were missing in Datu Blah Sinsuat and 10 others in Upi, Sinarimbo said.

A rescue team reported that the bodies of at least 11 villagers were recovered in Kusiong, Sinarimbo said.

Army officials also reported at least 42 storm deaths in Maguindanao and said in a statement that their forces were "continuing to rescue those trapped in the flood in collaboration with local disaster teams" and take the displaced in army trucks to evacuation camps.

Friday afternoon, the storm was about 110 miles east of Catarman town in Northern Samar province with sustained winds of up to 53 miles per hour and was moving northwestward.

U.S. punishes group for Rushdie attack

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event.

The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation, which issued a multimillion-dollar bounty for the killing of Rushdie. He wrote "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

American officials say as recently as 2012, the 15 Khordad Foundation raised its bounty to $3.3 million, claiming the full sum would be given to anyone who assassinated Rushdie.

Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at the event in western New York.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the organization is also being designated for diplomatic penalties for "providing financial support for an act of terrorism."

The sanctions and designations deny the group access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S., and the ability to travel to the U.S.

Iranian unwelcome at Nobel ceremony

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- The ambassador of Iran has been excluded from this year's Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of the situation in the country, the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards said Friday.

"We believe that given the serious and escalating situation, Iran's ambassador should not be invited to the Nobel Prize award ceremony," the Nobel Foundation said in a statement. Normally, ambassadors stationed in Sweden are invited to the annual event, set for Dec. 10.

The demonstrations in Iran first focused on women's rights and the hijab, the state-mandated headscarf for women. But they quickly evolved into calls to oust the Shiite clerics that have ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The protests have also galvanized university students, labor unions, prisoners and ethnic minorities like the Kurds along Iran's border with Iraq. Since the protests erupted, more than 200 demonstrators have been killed, according to rights groups.

U.K. delays calling N. Ireland election

LONDON -- Northern Ireland's political deadlock deepened Friday when the U.K. government delayed calling an early election for the Belfast-based Assembly after a deadline for the Northern Ireland Assembly to elect a governing executive passed at midnight Thursday.

Under the rules of Northern Ireland's power-sharing politics, a new election must be held within 12 weeks. Civil servants will keep essential services running in the meantime.

U.K. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris had been expected to announce a mid-December poll date. Instead, he said he was holding talks with the main political parties.

"I hear when parties say they really do not want an election at all," he said. But he added that under the political rules he had "limited options."

"I am still going to be calling an election," Heaton-Harris said.

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly met Thursday but failed to elect a speaker, the first step toward restoring a government that has been on ice since an election in May. Attempts to nominate a speaker were blocked by the biggest British unionist body, the Democratic Unionist Party, as part of its protest over post-Brexit customs checks that unionists see as undermining Northern Ireland's British identity.





In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a rescuer carries a child to safer grounds as floods rose due to Tropical Storm Nalgae at Parang, Maguindanao province, southern Philippines on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use boats to evacuate residents from flooded areas due to Tropical Storm Nalgae at Sigma, Capiz province, Philippines on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers carry a body they retrieved in Barangay Kushong, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao province, southern Philippines on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers retrieve bodies during the search and rescue operations due to landslides caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae in Barangay Kushong, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao province, southern Philippines on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use boats to evacuate residents from flooded areas due to Tropical Storm Nalgae at Sigma, Capiz province, Philippines on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use ropes as they evacuate residents from flooded areas due to Tropical Storm Nalgae at Parang, Maguindanao province, southern Philippines on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers use boats to evacuate residents from flooded areas due to Tropical Storm Nalgae at Parang, Maguindanao province, southern Philippines on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers carry a resident to safer grounds as floods rose due to Tropical Storm Nalgae at Parang, Maguindanao province, southern Philippines on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers assist a woman to safer grounds as floods rose due to Tropical Storm Nalgae at Parang, Maguindanao province, southern Philippines on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)







Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaks to the media Friday outside Erskine House, Belfast, Northern Ireland. (AP/PA/Brian Lawless)






