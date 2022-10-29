Army Corps of Engineers closes additional boat ramps at Greers Ferry Lake

Two more boat launch ramps at Greers Ferry Lake have been partially closed temporarily because of the reservoir's low water levels, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office, announced.

Officials said the Mill Creek ramp is now partially closed, but the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach ramp is now closed, but the corrugated ramp near the marina remains available for use, the agency said.

The closures are in addition to other partial closures at Heber Springs, Devils Fork and Sugar Loaf parks, according to the Corps of Engineers. The ramp at the Old Highway 25 road end remains closed and boaters should utilize the ramp located inside the park, the Corps of Engineers said, adding that boaters should only use the corrugated portion of the launch ramp.

Information on water levels is available at www.swl.usace.army.mil by clicking on the water level button or by using the district smartphone app that can be found by searching "USACE Little Rock" in app stores.

Additional recreation information is available on the internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.