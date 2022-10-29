Police beat: Arrest yields gun, stolen credit cards

Arrest yields gun, stolen credit cards

Little Rock police arrested a man early Friday and charged him with six felonies, including one charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Montrel Hammond, 30, of Little Rock, was pulled over as a breaking or entering suspect at 4701 W. 65th St. around 1 a.m. Hammond was arrested without incident according to a police report.

Officers alleged they found a stolen firearm underneath the driver's seat of Hammond's car. Also found were three stolen credit cards.

Hammond also faces four felony charges of theft by receiving and one for breaking or entering. He also was charged with one misdemeanor charge of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Hammond is being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail.