ARTSpace hosts pop-up cultural exhibit

A new, pop-up exhibition at the ARTSpace on Main's Loft Gallery emphasizes components that contribute to and blend African American culture in the United States.

The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., is hosting "Cultural Elements" by Shakeelah Rahmaan, an Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas staff member and Little Rock-based artist.

The exhibition will be open through Tuesday, according to a news release.

"Cultural Elements" features 16 paintings that depict a variety of staples from Rahmaan's background representing her experiences and narrative, including hair, street ball, pop culture and hip-hop.

The work was created to induce nostalgia that may be delightful or painful, Rahmaan said.

"My identity stems from all the experiences in my life both good and bad and by all portions of my culture, heritage, and traditions," she said.

"I chose to depict African American culture because it is a part of who I am," Rahmaan said.

"I love my culture and I feel people share what they love through art, conversation, or action."

Rahmaan has been practicing art since she could hold a pencil.

She focuses on mixed media and uses texture as a statement.

In addition to her art, she has worked at ASC for three years, currently serving as the education programs manager, according to the release.

"Representation in the arts is so incredibly important," said Kayla Earnest, gallery assistant at The ARTSpace on Main. "It is exhibitions like this one that inspires future artists. Maybe some of the young ones who see their culture represented in this exhibition will some day have their own artwork hanging in our galleries."

Details: Kayla Earnest at kearnest@asc701.org or (870) 395-7009.