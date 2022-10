BALD KNOB 20, CAVE CITY 14, OT

BALD KNOB -- Landon Gilmore's 6-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-3) to a 4A-2 conference win over the Cavemen (1-8, 1-4).

Reese Mooney had a 5-yard scoring run and two-point conversion for Bald Knob, and Mikey Knight caught a 9-yard scoring pass from James Holder.