The nation in brief: Biden plans to vote with granddaughter

Biden plans to vote with granddaughter

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting began Friday.

The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party faces an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it's possible to maximize turnout.

Biden's trip to his polling place comes as he's spending a long weekend at his Wilmington home after a brief trip to Philadelphia on Friday night to attend an event for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party with Vice President Kamala Harris.

A Democratic official said the event will raise $1 million for the state party, with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in a close race against GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz for a critical U.S. Senate seat.

Arizona delays abortion ban enforcement

PHOENIX -- Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near-total ban on abortion at least until next year, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credits with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state.

The state's largest provider of abortions restarted services at only its Tucson clinics after an appeals court blocked enforcement of the old law on Oct. 7. A lower court had allowed enforcement of that law on Sept. 23, halting all abortions statewide.

On Thursday, Planned Parenthood said services would resume statewide.

"While we are celebrating today, we can't ignore that we are still on a long and uncertain path to restoring the fundamental right to abortion in Arizona, and making this essential health care truly accessible and equitable for all people," said Brittany Fonteno, who heads Planned Parenthood Arizona. "While abortion is currently legal in Arizona and we have resumed abortion care ... we know that this could very well be temporary."

The only exception to the law is if the mother's life is in jeopardy. The pre-statehood law had been blocked since Roe was decided in 1973, but Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked a court in Tucson to allow it to be enforced this summer. The law carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

After the judge in Tucson agreed with Brnovich, the court of appeals temporarily overrode her and set a schedule for Planned Parenthood and the attorney general's office to file briefs in the appeal. Those documents are due by Nov. 17.

Way clear for Trump tax returns' release

WASHINGTON -- A federal court has cleared the way for former President Donald Trump's tax records to be handed over to Democratic lawmakers.

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Thursday declined to reconsider an August ruling from three judges that gave a House committee the right to Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020. He can still challenge the decision in the U.S. Supreme Court, but the appeals court declined a request to automatically delay release of the records pending such a challenge.

The House Ways and Means Committee sought the records in 2019, saying they would inform legislation to improve the way presidents are audited by the Internal Revenue Service. Under Trump, the Treasury Department refused to hand over the documents; under President Joe Biden, Trump sued to bar the agency from doing so.

Trump argued that the lawmakers' true purpose was political. But the appeals panel agreed with a lower court that lawmakers had "a legitimate legislative purpose" in examining the records.

"It is not our place to delve deeper than this," the appeals panel wrote. "The mere fact that individual members of Congress may have political motivations as well as legislative ones is of no moment."

The original order from the court said a mandate to release the returns would be issued a week after all issues were resolved.

Make Graham testify, filing urges court

The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible interference in the 2020 election says the U.S. Supreme Court should not stand in the way of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a grand jury.

In a filing with the high court Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the justices should reject the plea from the South Carolina Republican that they block his testimony while he continues appealing the order to appear before a special grand jury.

The panel is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

The Supreme Court's Clarence Thomas, the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia, issued a temporary stay of the testimony while the court more fully considers the issue.

Graham has argued that he is shielded from the questioning by a constitutional provision, the speech and debate clause.



