Bigelow rips Conway Christian





CONWAY -- Bigelow didn't give away much on the road Friday night, but it took plenty.

The Panthers were assertive on both sides of the ball and got big plays on special teams to stomp past Conway Christian 38-7 in a 2A-1 Conference showdown in front of a standing-room only crowd at Mission Field.

The victory was the fifth in a row for Bigelow (8-1, 5-0), which emphatically claimed sole possession of first place in the conference standing by taking it to the Eagles in just about every aspect.

Bennett Johnson caught 4 passes for 90 yards with 1 touchdown and returned a kickoff for a score, while Carter Alexander carried 12 times for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Panthers, who beat Conway Christian (6-3, 4-1) for the third consecutive year. Brandt Tipton also caught a pair of touchdown passes from Bigelow quarterback Rhett Neumeier.

"We wanted to come in and play a clean game, and I thought we did," Bigelow Coach Luke Starks said. "We didn't want to come out flat because sometimes that happens on the road, especially in a big game. So we tried to really stress that. But I thought we played really well in all three phases.

"There were a few times where I thought they [Conway Christian] were about to get loose on us, though."

Instead, the Panthers were the ones getting loose more times than not, particularly on defense.

A week after holding Johnson County Westside to less than 30 yards of offense, Bigelow allowed just 60 yards to a Conway Christian team that had outscored its previous three opponents 121-0. The Panthers sacked Eagles quarterback Jeryn Thomas nine times, six of those coming in the first half, and pestered him all game long.

"I don't know how many [sacks] we had exactly, but we tried to get some different fronts and looks just to get some pressure on him," Starks said. "We knew he was extremely athletic and could throw the ball really well. But we just tried to make sure that we didn't give him time to make those good throws, and we wanted to keep him on the run."

Neumeier also didn't give the Eagles' ball-hawking secondary a chance to replicate what they did Oct. 21. Conway Christian returned three of its six interceptions for touchdowns in a 40-point victory over Mountainburg, but Neumeier played mistake-free and finished 12-of-18 passing for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns.

It took Bigelow a quarter before it got things going. After Thomas was tackled inside the Eagles' 10 following a bad snap on a punt, Alexander scored from 5 yards out to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead with 11:53 left in the first half.

Neumeier would throw touchdown passes on the next two possessions to extend Bigelow's lead. He capped a two-play, 80-yard drive with a 75-yard strike to Johnson with 9:03 to go in the second quarter, and found Tipton open for a 10-yard score on fourth down nearly six minutes later to help the Panthers take a 20-0 lead into halftime.

Bigelow didn't waste any time padding its advantage in the second half when Johnson took the third-quarter kickoff and darted down the right sidelines for an 82-yard touchdown. The Panthers' special teams blocked a punt in the Eagles' ensuing series, which eventually led to a 1-yard scoring run by Alexander.

Tipton would notch his second touchdown with 3:24 remaining in the quarter on a 19-yard pass from Neumeier that put Bigelow up 38-0.

"[Conway Christian] did scheme us up very well in that first half," Starks said. "We had some trouble there early on with it, and it caused us to get off to that slow start. They were doing some things, and we went in at halftime to make a few adjustments. And I was pleased with what I saw after that."

The Eagles avoided the shutout when Aaron Lovelace, who finished with 41 yards on 14 carries, scored on a 9-yard run with 7:06 left in the game.









