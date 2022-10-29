Blaze that killed 8 in Oklahoma seen as murder-suicide

The deaths of eight family members -- including six children -- found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings.

The children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13, were the victims, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said during a news conference. He did not provide their identities, ages or explain their relationships to one another except to say they were family members believed to be living in the home.

Police said both adults who live in the home were considered "primary suspects" because they were found dead in the front of the home while the children were all found in a bedroom, where the fire was contained. A police spokesman declined to say whether authorities believe the two adults were both responsible for the killings or whether it could be just one of them.

"It's because investigators are still trying to piece together what happened with eight people dead," police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said in an email to The Associated Press.

Hutchins also said police would not be able to identify the dead adults until the medical examiner's office has completed its work.

The causes of death are still under investigation but Broken Arrow Fire Department Chief Jeremy Moore said it doesn't appear that anyone died because of the fire. Guns were recovered from the home, the police chief said.

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Okla., 13 miles southeast of Tulsa.

The two adults found dead in the front of the house had injuries that "appeared to be criminal in nature," Moore said.

The children were found dead in another area of the home, he said.

Catelin Powers said she was driving with her children nearby when she saw a column of smoke near her house, so she drove past to investigate.

Two men and a woman on her phone were standing in front of the house, Powers said, when another man emerged from the front door dragging an apparently unconscious, unresponsive woman. "Her arms were flopped to her sides," she said.

Suspecting the woman was dead, Powers said she drove on so her children would be spared the sight.

Information for this article was contributed by Jake Bleiberg and Terry Wallace of The Associated Press.

Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a house fire with multiple fatalities in Broken Arrow, Okla., outside Tulsa, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Eight people were found dead after the fire was extinguished and police said they were investigating the deaths as homicides. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)



