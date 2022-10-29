Sections
Boy, 12, faces aggravated assault charge after Rogers school buses shot with BB or pellet gun

by From Staff Reports | Today at 2:35 p.m.
A Rogers School District bus is shown Oct. 6, 2021. In an incident on Friday, two district school buses (not pictured) were shot with either a BB or pellet gun, according to the district. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

ROGERS -- A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with an incident that same day in which two school buses were shot with a BB or pellet gun, according to Rogers Police Department spokesman Keith Foster.

On Saturday, Foster said the boy is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Two school buses were delayed Friday afternoon after the shooting, which broke one window on both buses, according to a post on the Rogers School District's website.

None of the children on board buses 55 and 62 were hurt, and damage to the buses was minimal, according to the district.

Foster said around 4 p.m. Friday, one bus was hit by a BB or pellet while traveling south on Dixieland Road by the Woodland Park Apartments, just north of the West Pleasant Grove Road intersection. A second bus traveling north in that area was also shot, he said.

Print Headline: Boy, 12, faces charge after buses shot with BB or pellet gun

